After a delay due to thunderstorms, the USA Eagles and Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland faced Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the women's rugby sevens tournament at the Tokyo Olympics where their medal hopes ended in a 21-12 loss.
Great Britain scored less than a minute into the match and had jumped out to a 14-0 lead by halftime while also preventing the U.S. from advancing more than halfway up the pitch. They scored again shortly after halftime to go up 21-0.
Midway through the second half, the U.S. made enough progress to move up the pitch and Kristi Kirshe scored a try with two and a half minutes left to make it a 21-5. On the final possession as time expired, Naya Tapper scored a try for the U.S. and Heavirland converted to make the final score 21-12.
Jasmine Joyce scored two tries for Great Britain, Abbie Brown added another and Holly Atchinson converted three.
Great Britain will advance to the semifinal round to face France. On the other side of the bracket, New Zealand and Fiji will face off in the other semifinal for seeding into the medal rounds with three of the pre-tournament favorites being upset earlier.
With the loss, the U.S. will drop into playing for fifth through eighth place and will not play for a medal. They finished fifth in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and had been hoping to better that finish.
In Tokyo, the Eagles went 3-0 in Pool C to start the tournament with an emotional victory earlier in the day over defending champions Australia (14-12), and hosts Japan (17-7) and China (28-14) the day before.
They will play China again July 31 at 10:30 a.m. local time and have at least one more match remaining in the tournament.
