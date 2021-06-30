BUTTE — While she did not make the U.S. Olympic swimming team, Butte native Catherine Russo said participating in the June trials was an experience like none other and has driven her to continue striving for greatness.
Russo, the Montana state record-holder in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, completed her freshman season at Ohio State before qualifying for the trials in June. She boarded a plane with some of her teammates for Omaha, Nebraska, where she experienced swimming in an entirely different way.
"It was overwhelming, the facility was absolutely incredible," Russo said. "You'll never find a pool that has that same atmosphere. I mean, it was an arena with a pool in it. That's not how you typically find pools."
"When you're standing there waiting for the race, you could feel everyone watching you and all the lights shining," Russo continued. "Standing there with some of the best swimmers in the world, it was definitely a lot to take in."
But before Russo even hit the pool, she noticed stark differences in the trip compared to those of 2020. If the trials had taken place in 2020 she would have traveled with just a coach. But since the status of the pandemic improved, she was able to travel with a team.
Solo travel was a norm for Russo, as she made multiple trips per week from Butte to Bozeman for training during high school. The ability to watch, interact with and cheer on her Ohio State teammates added to her experience.
"Traveling with a team was a lot different," Russo said. "It was nice to go with some teammates and compete as a team. We had a couple of people have a lot of success."
Her Ohio State teammate, Hunter Armstrong, qualified for the U.S team in the 100 backstroke. While she was happy to be a part of the Ohio State team, Russo also said she was delighted to be one of four swimmers representing Montana.
While many states had more participants, she described those from Montana as unique and close-knit. Russo praised fellow Montanan Katharine Berkoff, who barely missed qualifying for the team at the trials.
"I was there with just three others from Montana. Most states aren't like that," Russo said. "They're some of my closest friends that I've grown up competing against and now we're all here representing Montana, which was so exciting."
There were only four Montanans competing in the trials but more could be found in the stands. The improved state of the pandemic allowed Russo's parents and brother to attend, which was the first time they were able to see her compete since she left for Ohio State.
Despite the refreshing sight of her family, the amazing facilities and time in a different city, Russo said most of her time went to training. Her goal of being the best swimmer she can remained unhindered.
"My family was able to watch me swim and see what I've been doing at Ohio State, it was their first time seeing that," Russo said. "It was almost all swimming, training and resting, though. But I did have a few days between the NCAA Championships and the trials to go home."
When it was time for Russo to compete, she said she was nervous and overwhelmed by the shining lights. But her coach, who she had trained with all season, was able to calm her nerves and prepare her for the event.
With a time of 1:01.70, Russo's Olympic trial finish was the second best she has ever recorded in the 100 butterfly. She spoke humbly about her score, but acknowledged the accomplishment as well.
"The time was OK, when you look at it objectively the time was good," Russo said. "But when I look at where I'm at with my training, I know I can do more and even better. I know there's so much more potential for me in that race than that score showed."
She said she walked away from the race with a gained experience, but also with an immediate excitement to compete again in 2024. After the trials, she returned to Ohio State to continue training.
Russo will train until Aug. 3 ahead of the U.S. Nationals meet in North Carolina. The meet, which is open to competitive swimmers regardless of affiliation, will be an opportunity to compete and improve after the trials, according to Russo.
"This is for me to see where I'm at with this race at this time, I know I'm faster than what I did at trials," Russo said. "I just want to see what I can do."
