What is freestyle skiing?

It's an Olympic discipline that encompasses aerials, moguls, skicross, halfpipe, slopestyle and big air. All except aerials and moguls are also part of the snowboard discipline.

Slopestyle requires skiers to navigate a course filled with rail and jump features. They perform tricks and are judged on creativity and difficulty.

Big air is a single jump on which skiers execute and are judged on their best tricks. The venue in China is a 60-meter high jump.