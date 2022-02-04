BILLINGS – There’s a reason Maggie Voisin keeps coming back through struggles, through injuries and through heartbreak.
“I just love what I do,” Voisin explains. “To just watch these young girls crush and just really realize how cool of a sport I’m in makes me so grateful and so appreciative every day that I get to do what I love.”
At just 23, the freeskier from Whitefish is already a two-time Olympian. She's in Beijing, China for her third this month. She will start her Olympic program Monday in Beijing (Sunday at 6:30 p.m. MST) with women's ski big air qualifying with slopestyle to follow six days later.
“It’s crazy to think on the ski slope(style)-side of things, I’m kind of one of the vets,” Voisin said in an interview with 406mtsports.com ahead of leaving for China.
As a 15-year-old, Voisin was the youngest member of Team USA in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Then, Voisin was fresh off a silver medal at the 2014 X Games in Aspen, Colorado and was scheduled to compete in the event’s inaugural appearance at the Olympics, but she broke her ankle in training while in Russia and was unable to compete.
In a sport where progression is the point and injuries are common, longevity can be difficult to come by for the top competitors.
“I know how exciting it is to be young and be pushing the sport and performing well,” Voisin said. “It kind of reminds me too that I can still tap into that. Just because I’m older or have been in the sport longer doesn’t mean that I can’t keep progressing and it’s just a good reminder of I still have a lot left in the tank and I’m really excited to keep progressing my skiing in Beijing and beyond.”
Over the course of her career, the sport has continued to evolve. This time around, Voisin will compete in multiple events for the first time at the Olympics in both ski slopestyle and ski big air alongside fellow Montanan Darian Stevens. Slopestyle made its Olympic debut in 2014 while big air was a snowboard event only in 2018. Skiing big air has been added for 2022.
At last month’s X Games in Aspen, Colorado, Voisin finished sixth in slopestyle and fourth in big air – a contest which saw winner Tess Ledeux from France become the first woman to land a double cork 1620 (two flips and four and a half spins) off the big air jump.
“You almost think ‘What’s next?’ and it just keeps progressing and progressing and it’s so, so inspiring being amongst all of the females that are really pushing the sport. It’s really inspired me to want to step up my game,” Voisin, who is herself a seven-time X Games medalist with two golds, said. “Some days progression can be hard, it can be scary, and then I’m out there at the X Games and I’m like, ‘Dang! I do want it.’ It’s just amazing to think I’m amongst those ladies and they’re really pushing me.
“Both on snowboard and ski side, it’s just unbelievable. It’s so fun to watch and so fun to be a part of and I think you’re going to see the exact same thing in Beijing.”
Each Olympic cycle brings its own challenges and while everyone experienced the stresses of a global pandemic during this one, Voisin also had her own share of both injuries and heartbreak to work through.
“At least for me what I’ve been through between every Olympic cycle and having to re-qualify and the stress and the toll that it takes on you, it makes going even though it’s my third Olympics, it still feels like my first,” Voisin said. “It’s such an honor to be a part of the team, to represent Team USA and my sport as a whole.”
This time around, that stress has included sacrifices made to continue competing as athletes have isolated throughout much of their seasons, only associating with small bubbles of people rather than hanging out with friends and family, masking, and testing frequently as the omicron variant surged, hoping they'd continue to pass in order be able to enter the Olympics' closed loop and compete in Beijing.
"It's always tough because we don't know what tomorrow's going to look like and just trying to realize that some things are out of our control and just go with the flow and hopefully everything is good," Voisin said.
In spite of the uncertainty, Voisin is grateful because she remembers what it was like when they couldn't. In 2020, she was in Europe when COVID-19 closed everything down. She remembers waking up and being told a flight had been booked for her and they needed to leave immediately. Resorts shut down and the rest of the season was suspended.
Being unable to compete has also been out of her control for injury-related reasons over the past four years. After her fourth-place finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Voisin also had two seasons end in knee surgeries (she’s had four total).
“Mentally and physically I really had to push through some battles. When you’re injured, doubt does set in and realizing I’ve really had to push through that and find the confidence within myself,” Voisin said. “I always try to come out of every injury with a positive outlook.”
But the one that really rocked her was losing her older brother to suicide in Jaunuary 2021 just as she was set to return to competition at the X Games for the first time after her most recent knee injury.
“Last year I struggled. I really really struggled. My brother’s death, it pushed me in really uncomfortable places as a person and really within my sport and I realized last year that I couldn’t just jump back into skiing. I needed to be with my family and I needed to take care of myself first and foremost,” Voisin said.
After returning to Whitefish to be with her family immediately after, she initially tried to return to competition before realizing she wasn’t in the mindset to be able to safely perform the tricks in her sport. So she backed off of training and spent the summer home in Whitefish spending time with family.
“I feel like really did some deep healing that was so necessary to come out this season and ski the best that I possibly could,” Voisin said. “Looking back I had so much wonderful time with my family and something so devastating seriously brought my family together unlike anything I could have imagined and although it’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through and it will continue to be, it’s really made me grow.”
It gave her a deeper perspective on life and what she wants to be about.
“Even though this is the hardest, most devastating thing that I’ve ever been through, I’m going to live every day for my brother and I’m going to strive to be half the human that he was. And if that’s the positive I can draw from the situation, I’m going to.
“It’s showing up as a kind human whether that’s in my sport or in my personal life, and I hope that’s enough to leave a legacy behind. I hope that when people watch me ski that they see the love and they see the passion and I think there’s something to be said about that over winning medals.”
She acknowledges that through it all there have been doubts and wondering whether to figure out something else to do, but she always kept coming back to this.
“When I really follow my heart and tap into that and can really listen to myself and be intuitive, at the end of the day I love what I do and if you believe in yourself, you can do anything honestly.”
Her heart may have already taken her all over the world, but Montana continues to have a piece of it.
“Everyone is so funny, they’re like, ‘You Montanans are proud,’ and I’m like, ‘Heck yeah we are! So proud!’” Voisin said with a chuckle. “It’s also so exciting, my teammate Darian Stevens, she’s a Missoula native, we’re going to our second Olympics together which is so special. We get to represent Team USA, we get to represent our sport, but we also get to represent the state of Montana which is my home. It’s my favorite place on the earth. It will always be home to me.”
Voisin is one of four Montana athletes scheduled to compete in Beijing. Her hometown of Whitefish is currently enjoying its most successful appearance on a world stage with three Olympians in the span of roughly six months: Nicole Heavirland represented Team USA in the summer Tokyo Olympics while Voisin and Jake Sanderson (USA hockey) are scheduled to compete in Beijing.
“It’s so exciting. I feel like it’s also inspiring too that you know no matter where you’re from, you can be from a small town in Montana, and you can go to the biggest stage in the world. You can do whatever you want.
“There’s something to be said about people when you see them doing something that they love. They radiate that. And that’s just what I want to keep doing you know? Obviously I love what I do, but I get to inspire people and that’s the greatest part of all.”
