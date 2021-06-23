BILLINGS — Over the past week, Sadi Henderson has been trying to focus on her normal routines in preparation for one of the least normal competitions she’s ever faced: the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field.
Henderson, a Corvallis graduate, will race 8 p.m. Thursday in the fourth heat of the women’s 800 meters. The top two from each of the five heats automatically advance with the next six fastest to the semifinals on Friday. If she makes the final, Henderson will race Sunday.
“I am just trying to fully underwhelm the system and be prepared for very high energy and a lot going on,” Henderson told 406mtsports.com in an interview from Bend, Oregon, where she trains with Oiselle’s Littlewing Athletics team.
Henderson was a five-time second-team All-American in the 800 at Boise State and the University of San Francisco, but didn’t really think she had a future in running when she first began her collegiate career.
“I put more eggs in my academic basket and wasn’t quite sure, didn’t see any indication that I could run after college so wasn’t taking running super seriously and then this coach (Pat McCurry) came into my life and my athletic journey just kind of took off,” Henderson described.
McCurry was an assistant at Boise State before taking the head coaching job at San Francisco, so Henderson transferred there for her senior year of eligibility.
“And as I had hoped for in that move, I was able to get a contract out of college to run professionally in Bend, so that’s where I have been since January 2020,” Henderson said.
Not everyone gets a contract that matches what they are looking for like Henderson.
“It really appealed to me that it was an all-women’s group and Oiselle, the apparel company that we’re sponsored by, takes a very firm stance in social justice issues and I think I was really excited by that. Running has always been really important to me, but I’ve used running to sort of define who I am as well and take a stance on some bigger world issues, and so I just was really excited that this group had that identity,” Henderson said.
“Part of our mission is to advocate for women in sport as well so I think that long term my goals align with the mission and values of this team, so that was the biggest thing. And then the second thing was that it was in Bend, so it brought me closer to home as far as feelings go.”
She got there just in time. Athletes all over had to grapple with the shutdowns and delays presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to their athletic goals, but Henderson saw a silver lining for her pursuits. She had, after all, made moves between Boise, San Francisco and then Bend in the span of two years.
“I definitely needed more time to adapt to things, slow down, let all the newness of training work itself it out,” Henderson said. “I only benefited from this extra year.”
Rather than grinding out track workouts and competing through last summer, she and her teammates took to the trails.
“I just pushed even more towards getting myself out on the trails as much as possible and in nature because I think places like Montana and Bend, that’s the selling point, our access to nature is just incredible,” Henderson said. “I really wanted to just take advantage of that opportunity while being here so I’ve just really filled up my cup with the trail running this last year which has been really great.”
She spent the time getting to know her surroundings, her coach Lauren Fleshman and her new teammates. As a team, they spent much of January in Seattle and raced a few indoor meets, but Henderson said she really returned to racing in mid-April 2021.
“It felt like that’s when things started to take off and we were into track mode and we were gearing up for the trials and it’s just go time,” she said.
Henderson responded by setting new personal bests in both the 800 and 1,500 this season and has enjoyed the challenge presented by her teammates in training for their respective distance races.
“My strength is the weakness of my teammates and vice versa so we just work with each other in that way,” Henderson said. “It’s unique and it’s been really awesome.”
As she prepares to compete Thursday, Henderson is grateful for the support she’s been given.
“My goal is to make it to the finals. I think that’s a pretty-good-but-manageable goal for me to have,” Henderson said. “I’ve worked super hard for several years so letting things play out how they’re supposed to and just kind of let the hard work show and take a step back and enjoy it.”
NOTES: Toyota is sponsoring Good Luck Boulevard that athletes see in the staging areas before they compete. Fans can send good luck messages to athletes competing in the Olympic Trials at toyotagoodluckblvd.com. ... The television broadcast is scheduled to air on NBCSN from 7-10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.