BILLINGS — Three-time Olympian Maggie Voisin earned a chance to compete in the Olympic final in women's ski slopestyle by qualifying fourth with a score of 72.78 in Beijing.
The Whitefish skier was joined by two-time Olympian Darian Stevens (Missoula) in the competition.
Estonia's Kelly Sildaru was the top qualifier with an 86.15.
The competition was delayed a day due to weather, but in the qualifying round competitors got to take to the course under blue skies. The contest consisted of two runs over a course featuring a variety of rail features and jumps which judges use to score competitors' tricks. The best score of two runs counts, with the top 12 athletes advancing to the final.
Some of the athletes struggled to put together clean runs from top to bottom on their first attempts, but when Voisin took her run about midway through the field she wasn't one of them.
Voisin followed a blindside 630 on the final rail with a right-side 540, a switch 900 and a left 720 on the jumps which earned her a 72.78 and put her into third position.
It was a nice bounce back as Voisin had finished 15th in ski big air qualifying less than a week ago after knuckling and crashing on that jump on her first attempt. She finished the round, but struggled to find momentum after.
On Stevens' first run in slopestyle, she fell coming off the second rail, but skied down where she told the camera, "Next one."
On her second run, Stevens told her coaches "All right, let's do it" and exchanged fist bumps before pushing out of the start. Stevens finished 11th in the ski big air final less than a week ago.
She jumped off the last rail with a large 270, then followed it up with a right-side 720, a left-side 900 and a switch 900. Stevens could be heard yelling with laughter as she landed the final jump. The judges gave her a score of 50.01 and a finish of 18th place, not enough to advance.
Voisin, who finished fourth in the 2018 Olympics, did a similar run to her first on her second attempt, but got knocked a little off balance and scored 65.93 which did not improve her score or position.
Marin Hamill, the third American in the field, went down hard after the final jump and had to be attended to. Her score was good enough for seventh.
Voisin will compete in the final Tuesday in China at 9:30 a.m. local time. Viewers can watch the contest live Monday night.
Voisin is one of four Montana competitors at the 2022 Olympics and one of two who are from Whitefish.
