The U.S. were disappointed to fall to Great Britain in the Olympic women's rugby sevens quarterfinals Friday evening in Tokyo, but came back Saturday morning to defeat China 33-14, posting their highest score of the tournament so far.
"We're here to show how resilient and powerful we are," USA's Kristi Kirshe said after the match via release. "This is an amazing squad and we play for each other every step of the way. We want to go out on a high note and make everyone who's supporting us proud. That's all we need."
It was their second time facing the Chinese team in three days, but Kris Thomas scored a try just nine seconds into the match to get things started quickly. She followed it up with another less than two minutes later carrying from one end of the pitch to the other. Naya Tapper added a try just before half to put Team USA up 21-7.
In the second half, Ilona Maher came up with two tries for the Eagles as she shrugged off multiple Chinese tackles to break through.
Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland converted four of the five U.S. tries to finish with eight points.
China got tries from Wang Wanyu and Chen Keyi.
With the win the U.S., which had finished atop Pool C in the tournament, is now trying to match their fifth-place finish from 2016 in Rio. They will face a familiar opponent Australia for fifth place July 31 at 5:00 p.m. local time.
Team USA had defeated China (28-14) just days before in pool play where they also earned victories over defending champions Australia (14-12), and hosts Japan (17-7).
The Eagles have kept their eyes on their goals throughout the tournament which is just the second time a women's rugby tournament has been held at the Olympics.
After falling in the quarterfinals, co-captain Abby Gustaitis said via release, "I think we showed America how incredible of a sport rugby sevens is. And we were growing the following there and I just hope little girls and boys around the country go pick up a rugby ball now because they've seen us women play out there."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.