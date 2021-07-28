Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland and her United States teammates opened pool play of the Olympic women's rugby tournament in Tokyo with a 28-14 defeat of China.
Heavirland, who traveled to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as an alternate, got her first experience as an Olympian wearing No. 4 and starting for the U.S..
China scored the first try and took a 7-0 lead midway through the first half, but USA's Kristen Thomas evened the score at 7-7 before half.
Consecutive Kristi Kirshe tries in the second half and the subsequent conversions gave the U.S. a 21-7 lead. Kayla Canett tacked on another try and conversion in the final minute for a 28-7 score.
As time expired, China scored one last time to get to 28-14.
Heavirland finished with four of the U.S. points going 2 for 2 on conversions.
The U.S. will continue pool play by facing Japan next. The Eagles are in Pool C with China, Japan and defending champions Australia. It is just the second time that women have competed in rugby at the Olympics.
The tournament in Tokyo includes eight other teams: New Zealand, Great Britain, Kenya, Canada, France, Fiji, Brazil and the Russian Olympic Committee (Russia is still banned by WADA from competing under their own banner).
Heavirland and the Eagles qualified directly for the Olympics by finishing runner-up in the 2019 Rugby Sevens Series and medaling in five of the six rounds. Teams were placed into pools according to rankings based on HSBC World Rugby Sevens series and other World Rugby-sanctioned tournaments over the previous two years.
The tournament runs July 29-31 in Tokyo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.