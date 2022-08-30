Cement truck crash

Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the King Avenue exit was closed for the accident.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

