After going back and watching highlights from games of our 3-3 performance last week, it’s gut-wrenching how close we were to going 5-1.
Conversely, we were just a couple plays away from finishing 1-5, so it’s really important not to overreact to a small sample size of results.
Clemson -3 fell short for us because of a 74-yard pick-6 by Georgia to seal a 10-3 victory. If the Tigers were the ones to come away with the pick-6, that’s a winner for us.
But we shouldn’t try to explain away our losses as if bad luck was the only thing that prevented Clemson from winning.
Truth is, I sorely overestimated the ability of Tigers QB D.J. Uiagalelei to pick up where Trevor Lawrence left off, and underestimated Georgia’s offensive line.
And if I bring up Clemson’s bad luck, I’d be remiss not to mention the fact that Notre Dame was two Michael Mayer drops away from completely breaking open that game against Florida State, which was a winner for us.
It’s easy to forget the good luck we need during wins and it’s easy to dwell on the bad luck that contributes to our losses.
Instead of making excuses, we can go back and figure out where we were right, where we went wrong and where the edges are moving forward.
As the NFL enters the fold we now have more opportunity, which will hopefully translate into more winners.
Western Kentucky at Army, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Something I picked up from college football expert Brad Powers is that when two teams with contrasting styles face each other, take a good look at the total.
The Hilltoppers run an air-raid offense, and the Black Knights as we know, run the option. These teams are going to have a hard time defending because they don’t have the personnel to imitate their opponent during practice. Army doesn’t have anyone who can chuck the ball all over the yard and WKU certainly can’t replicate an option attack the way that Army runs it almost to perfection.
Pick: Over 51.5
Toledo at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
This is a game I had circled, ready to fade the Irish. But it looks like the market did the same thing, as thing line is sitting inside of 17. Notre Dame is one of the most inexperienced teams in the country, playing a Rockets team that returns almost every starter from last season. Toledo looked great in its opener, dominating Norfolk State. Only problem is, Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan looked pretty decent running Notre Dame’s offense, and tight end Michael Mayer is still a beast.
I do think both teams can score. I just laid out the case for the Irish offense, and Toledo’s offense gets a defense that was repeatedly gashed by a Florida State team that was searching for answers at quarterback for most of the game. Will the Irish return to form on defense this season? Probably, but we’re going to strike while the iron is hot and fade that struggling unit again.
Pick: Over 55.5
Appalachian State at Miami, 5 p.m. Saturday
Boy, the Hurricanes sure looked awful against Alabama last weekend. …
Who doesn’t look awful against Alabama, especially Week 1 when the Tide are historically dominant? Now Miami is home and laying less than nine points against a Mountaineers squad led by turnover-machine Chase Brice at quarterback? Sheesh, the disrespect!
The turnover chain will be making its rounds as I expect D’Eriq King and the ‘Canes to have a nice bounce-back effort. If this was a random bowl game I might look App State, but it isn’t. Miami will be fully motivated to right the ship in Week 2.
Pick: Miami -8.5
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 11 a.m. Sunday
With zero games under their belt, it sure feels like everyone has written off the Eagles. But what’ve the Falcons done that’s exciting other than draft Kyle Pitts?
Led by Jalen Hurts, I’m bullish on Philly early in the season. It’ll be able to run the ball behind one of the best offensive lines in football, with either dynamic running back Miles Sanders or a dual threat QB in Hurts.
I love a run-heavy offense that plays behind a familiar O-line, especially early in the season, while defenses are still figuring things out.
Pick: Eagles +3.5
Jacksonville at Houston, 11 a.m. Sunday
With so much unknown during Week 1 of the NFL season, I generally like to back teams that the public thinks they already have pegged. No one wants Houston, and I think that’s probably the correct evaluation long term especially if Davis Mills takes over at QB midseason. But this is Week 1, and Davis Mills is not the QB yet; Tyrod Taylor is. I know what I get with him: stability and a shot to win the game during the fourth quarter.
On the other side of the ball, there are too many unknowns with Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence competing in their first NFL game on the road. I’ll take the known versus the unknown.
Pick: Texans +3.5
Denver at New York Giants, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
Both defenses will be solid, and by many accounts, Vic Fangio’s Denver defense got much better with the addition of Patrick Surtain.
The offensive skill position players are sort of unknown. I’m not sure how close Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay are to 100% for the Giants. I like Denver’s skill guys more, but I just haven’t seen enough from them to point to something concrete.
So this game comes down to quarterback play. I trust Teddy Bridgewater a heck of a lot more than turnover-prone Daniel Jones, and I don’t think that’s a wild take by any stretch of the imagination. I’m not going to overthink this one.
Pick: Broncos -2.5
