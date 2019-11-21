When Butte head coach Arie Grey was asked if the 2012 state championship win over Bozeman was a distant memory, he didn’t hesitate to agree.
However, the head coach of the 2012 team and this year’s undefeated Bulldogs mentioned that there are lessons that he’s passed on this season, the first being to find joy in the situation.
“Enjoy this week,” Grey said. “The atmosphere is awesome, the community is awesome. Enjoy it. Embrace it, absorb it. But understand and make that you’re turning over every stone and giving yourself a chance to be successful.”
However, there will be no room for nostalgia at Naranche Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Bozeman’s (10-1) arrival marks the seven-year anniversary of the Hawks’ first state championship visit to the Mining City, and Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche says that there are still things to notice from 2012.
“When I watch Butte, they still do some similar things they did back in 2012," Wesche said. "We still run some of the same stuff that we did back then. So there may be a little significance there."
However, both the Bulldogs and Hawks are busy trying to write new history.
For Butte, Grey’s team is averaging 46.5 points a game, winning by an average 23.9 points a game and on the verge of completing a season undefeated for the first time since 1992.
The disposition that Grey displays syncs up with quarterback Tommy Mellott’s mentality when asked about his opposition on Friday: Butte is focused on themselves, in this moment.
“[Bozeman] has a really good defense,” Mellott said. “All year long, and that’s kind of been their backbone for their team. We’re excited, but it’s more about us than what they do. We’re going to get better, work on what we need to and execute what we need to.”
So far, so good.
Billings West’s arrival at Naranche Memorial Stadium marked the strongest test for the Bulldogs since the last-second 39-36 victory over Missoula Sentinel back in September.
Coming in, the Golden Bears had allowed less points per game, racked up more passing yards and touchdowns and had led in a handful of other stats.
However, the 2018 Class AA defending champions were outdone by Butte doing what they do best: winning at the line of scrimmage, forcing turnovers and coming in clutch.
Two turnovers in the first half was a rare sight for the Bulldogs, but as Grey has mentioned prior in the season, the Butte defense has had a knack for coming up with those big plays when they’re needed.
“Like I’ve said, turnover margin is huge,” Grey said. “We were even [last week] and defensively were able to create some turnovers which helped us quite a bit. The good news is that the turnovers we had are things we can fix, things we can do better.”
Going even with the Golden Bears on turnover margin didn’t improve the Bulldogs’ plus-10 standing, but they were crucial to Butte’s first-half lead of 21-0, the eighth time Grey’s team had established a three-score lead at halftime.
However, what may have been just as important was the coach’s decision to answer the game’s second turnover, Scout Allen’s forced fumble, into a last-second touchdown thanks to a Hail Mary from Mellott to Jacob Olson.
For Grey, he refers to those kind of moments as the “little things.”
“Those little things that we work on,” Grey said. “Thursday we go through our script, and we have different situation that we’re going to work on. It’s a constant, every week we’re going to work on those… It’s another thing you have to have in your repertoire and credit to our kids for executing it.”
Junior receiver Jake Olson, who was on the receiving end of the 39-yard touchdown, expressed a similar sentiment, but mentioned that the execution and “little things” require a focused mindset to consistently do correctly.
“There were some high moments in the locker room,” said Olson, speaking on the halftime locker room. “But we wanted to stay focused for the second half. We had momentum, but we wanted to forget about it and focus and finish the game strong.”
Finishing strong is something Grey and his players have mentioned on several occasions, and understandably so.
In the first six games of the season, Butte was outscored in the second half on three separate occasions. With the white-hot starts the Bulldogs are used to, this hasn’t mattered all that much.
However, Butte knows, Bozeman knows, anyone with eyes on a state championship knows: you have to win all four quarters.
Since those six games, Butte has not been outscored a single time in the second half, outpacing opponents by a total of 85-29. The Bulldogs have not just established leads, they’ve reinforced them with additional points.
Essentially, Butte has grown into a team that will beat the opposition in every quarter. It couldn’t come in a more opportune time for the Bulldogs. But as mentioned, Grey’s team and their mentality has not shifted since the first week.
“It’s just another game.”
