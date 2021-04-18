MISSOULA — Lexi Knauss delivered the walk-off hit to help the Montana softball team snap its eight-game Big Sky losing streak with a 6-5 win over Southern Utah on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field.
The Griz improved to 12-26 overall and 4-8 in conference play with the win. It helps them improve their prospects of qualifying for the conference tournament after they started 3-0 in league play before losing eight straight.
“We had a lot of deep talk, hard talk, direction talk. We knew what we wanted to be today, and from the time our players stepped foot on the field, they brought exactly what we talked about,” UM coach Melanie Meuchel said.
“That’s why it was different. The approach and the team drive we had today, I’m darn proud of our team. It was fun to watch them celebrate like that.”
Trailing 5-2 in the sixth inning, Maygen McGrath smashed a 3-run home run to knot the score at 5-5. Knauss' one-out RBI single to right-center field in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Anna Toon for the winning run.
The offense backed up a stout pitching performance from senior Tristin Achenbach, who struck out 12 batters, including the final one in the top of the seventh inning with the potential go-ahead run in scoring position. She allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits and four walks in seven innings.
The Griz were swept in the first two games of the series, losing a Saturday doubleheader, 9-1 and 10-3. In the first game, Achenbach gave up seven runs, six earned, on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings.
In the second game, Allie Brock surrendered six runs on five hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. The Griz held a brief 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a 3-run home run by Cami Sellers.
UM has a pair of three-game series remaining in the regular season, at Idaho State and hosting Weber State. The Griz are tied for fifth out of seven teams in the Big Sky; the top six will compete in the league tournament next month.
“This pushes us forward in a lot of different areas,” Meuchel said. “A win in the column, an approach that we had, a sense of confidence we feel.”
Men's tennis
The Montana men's tennis team took care of business against winless Eastern Washington by scoring a 6-1 win to improve to 8-10 overall, 2-1 in Big Sky play and 4-0 at home despite sitting its No. 1 singles player on Saturday afternoon at the PEAK Racquet Club in Missoula.
UM won the doubles point as juniors Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey won 6-1 on court one, and Guillermo Martin and Moritz Stoeger won 6-2 on court three.
In singles, Milo Benn won 6-1, 6-0 on court four, Shaffrey won 6-5, 6-2 on court one and senior Chase Barlett won 6-4, 6-3 on court two to clinch the team win. UM added on as Pontus Hallgren won 6-3, 6-0 on corut six and Martin won 6-4, 6-1 on court five.
Montana returns to action when it hosts Montana State at 2 p.m. Saturday
"I couldn't be more proud of how the team came out focused and have a truly professional effort from the first point," UM head coach Jason Brown said. "Whenever you sit out your No. 1 player, it can create some tricky matchups lower in the lineup, but everyone responded well and focused on their own games. I think this team is truly starting to fulfill their preseason expectations at the perfect time."
Track & field
The Montana men's and women's track and field teams had two event wins and 12 top-three placings at the Bengal Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
Tanessa Morris won the women's hammer. Evan Todd won the men's javelin.
Placing second were Jansen Ziola in the women's 100 hurdles, Brent Yeakey in men's shot put and men's discus, Matt Ward in men's hammer and Dylan Kipp in men's javelin.
Finishing third were Quincy Fast in the men's 800 meters, Abby Dodge in women's high jump, Zane Johnson in men's pole vault, Peterson Bohannon in men's long jump and Ward in men's discus.
Lacrosse
The Montana lacrosse team improved to 6-1 by going 2-0 against North Dakota State over the weekend for the program's first wins over the Bison.
The Griz scored a 16-8 win in the first game on Saturday, aided by an 8-0 run across the first and third quarters while holding NDSU scoreless in the second quarter. Junior Sean Anderson and freshman Peter Curran each scored three goals.
Sunday, the Griz grinded out a 12-7 win as they scored the game's final seven goals while holding the Bison scoreless in the fourth quarter. Junior Parker Swank and freshman Eric Frazer each scored three goals.
Montana will plays its lone home games on April 23 against Air Force and UNLV, and April 24 against UNLV. All three games will be at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
