Brandon McIver, a 29-year-old Billings golfer, is moving on to the qualifying-school finals for the Korn Ferry Tour.
McIver finished in a tie for 15th Friday at a second-stage tournament in Murrieta, California.
The top 18 finishers and ties earned a spot in the q-school finals set for Nov. 4-7 at The Landings in Savannah, Georgia.
Up for grabs in Georgia will be tour cards for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, which is ranked right below the PGA Tour.
During his 72 holes of play at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, McIver shot a 7-under 281 (70-69-70-72).
Cody Blick of Jacksonville, Florida, won the event with a 16-under 272.
It took a score of 6-under 282 to place in the top 18 and ties to advance.
McIver has been playing this season on the Adams Pro Tour
