As the Super Bowl approaches, Dish Network customers in south-central Montana are still without the channel carrying the big game.
A contract dispute has kept KHMT out of the Dish lineup since Jan. 3, meaning that customers of the satellite TV provider have been without FOX programming, including the NFL playoffs, most of January.
It was still unclear Thursday whether KHMT would return to FOX by Sunday in what’s surely a blow to viewers. National Football League games were five of the most watched telecasts of 2019. The Super Bowl and Super Bowl Post-Game show were the most watched with 98.8 million and 54.5 million viewers respectively, according to Nielsen ratings.
“My understanding is we are very close; whether or not we get over the goal line in time, I don’t know,” said Dennis Thatcher, Mission Broadcasting president.
Texas-based Mission owns KHMT and 17 other stations across the country. Billings isn’t the only market without FOX on Dish. Customers in Little Rock, Arkansas; Amarillo, Texas; Springfield, Missouri; and Erie, Pennsylvania, are also cut off.
At issue are re-transmission costs paid by Dish. Rates for re-transmitting Mission’s stations are up this year. Thatcher said Mission raised its rates in an attempt to recoup what FOX charges local stations for programming, particularly sports. As FOX has paid more for broadcast rights for the NFL and other sporting events, it has passed down those costs to local networks, which in turn pass the costs to the cable, satellite and streaming companies that re-transmit local stations.
A Dish spokesman said the company is aware of the ever-increasing prices for sports programming, but that Mission’s asking price is too high. Customers are the ones who pay the price in the end.
“We can accept that the industry is really not set up for the benefit of customers right now, but we also negotiate deals in 210 designated market areas across the country,” said John Hall, Dish spokesman. “We’re the only ones that have contracts in all 210 DMAs. We see more deals on local channels than anybody else, and we have a good sense of whether a price is reasonable.”
Billings, by the way, is the 168th largest designated market area in the United States with 91,950 TV homes, or 0.086% of the total U.S. market, according to Nielsen. Glendive, which is the hometown of the 49ers' Mike Person, is No. 210.
The channel that would normally show KHMT on the Dish Network in the Billings market displays the phone number for KHMT and encourages customers to call the station. It explains that the station’s owners decided to remove the channel. During NFL broadcasts in January, Dish has suggested its customers download the NFL app and watch games via smartphone, or hook up the antenna to try to get games over the air.
Hall said the company has offered to send antennae to customers affected by the contract dispute. FOX is also live-streaming the game on its website for free, Hall said. Dish is passing that information on to customers.
The fact that local networks can be accessed for free using antenna in some areas plays into the re-transmission debate. How much is something worth if it can be had for free? Hall said Dish customers pay an additional $12 a month for local channels by satellite and customers can opt out if they don’t want the channels.
This isn’t the first time a Billings TV station has gone off air in January over a re-transmission dispute with the NFL playoffs as hostage.
In 2015, all of Montana’s CBS stations were removed from DIRECTV as the satellite company and Cordillera Communications hit a re-transmission impasse. The stare-down ended weeks before the Super Bowl.
Thatcher said the re-transmission disputes have become more common as the networks pay more for sports and ask local stations to pay for the programming, including big contracts for college football like the SEC conference.
“The SEC is carried by CBS. They have a contract through 2023. They pay $55 million to the SEC Conference, plus the cost of production, to have the rights to broadcast Alabama and LSU,” Thatcher said. Negotiations for games beyond 2023 are in the $300 million range as ESPN and ABC place bids.
Last summer, Mission was in negotiations with DIRECTV for more than four months, Thatcher said. The two parties kept the local channels on the air by extending the contract through negotiations. He said Dish Network could do the same.
Mission, on cable TV providers in the same market as Dish, has been issuing ads in the screen crawl encouraging Dish customers to call the satellite company.
“It’s the Hatfields and McCoys now because we’re suggesting they call Dish, and Dish is suggesting they call us,” Thatcher said, adding that this is the first time Mission stations have left a provider over re-transmission issues.
