BILLINGS — The fourth fight of Hunter Azure's Ultimate Fighting Championship career will be against an undefeated opponent.

Azure, a Poplar native, is scheduled to face Jack Shore in a bantamweight bout on April 10, according to multiple news outlets. Azure confirmed the fight Sunday on Instagram. 

Hunter Azure April 10 fight IG story

Hunter Azure shared a post on his Instagram story Sunday about his upcoming fight against Jack Shore.

The location and venue for the UFC Fight Night event are to be determined.

Shore, who is from Wales, is 13-0 in his MMA career and 2-0 in the UFC.

Azure (9-1, 2-1) last fought on Sept. 5 in Las Vegas, where he beat Cole Smith by unanimous decision. Azure was knocked out by Brian Kelleher on May 13, and he beat Brad Katona in his UFC debut on Sept. 14, 2019 (also by unanimous decision).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hunter Azure (@hunter_azure)

Azure won individual Class B state wrestling titles in all four years at Poplar — at 119 pounds in 2007, 125 in 2008, 135 in 2009 and 145 in 2010. He went on to wrestle for Montana State-Northern, and he earned his UFC contract in July 2019.

 

Tags

Load comments