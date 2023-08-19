BOSTON — Sean O'Malley's career has been like a fairytale and the latest chapter was written Saturday night in Boston.

Fighting as part of the co-Main Event at UFC 292, O'Malley (17-1), a Helena native, completed his prophecy of becoming a world champion, defeating Aljamain Sterling to win the UFC World Bantamweight championship.

SEAN O'MALLEY KNOCKS OUT ALJAMAIN STERLING 😱



WE HAVE A NEW BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/imITCioq49 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

O'Malley entered the fight as statistically the greatest striker in the history of the UFC's Bantamweight division and he lived up to that billing on Saturday with a second-round knockout.

The challenger finally struck a blow with a right hand, then continued attacking once he got Sterling to the ground until the official called it off and the crowd erupted.

“Let’s gooooooooooo, Boston!” O’Malley yelled into the microphone after his win.

As far as his fight, despite some nerves, it went how O'Malley expected.

“Honestly, this was the most nervous I’ve ever been for a fight,” he said. "In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the greatest Bantamweight of all time. But I never lost confidence because I know what I possess in this right (expletive) hand.”

After Sterling, unbeaten in his previous nine fights, and O’Malley, felt each other out in the first round, which was close to a draw on the scorecard, Sterling took a risk and paid the price.

THE FULL @SUGASEANMMA KNOCKOUT!



A right hand that will live on in UFC history at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/jM5MkPTxqK — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

After missing a punch, the champion left himself open to a wicked right hand from O’Malley. Seconds later, the fight was called in favor of the Helena native after a barrage of punches.

“I said leading up to this fight, you can’t make a mistake against me,” O’Malley said. “I don’t even know if that was a mistake. I’m just that good.”

“Suga” has been saying for years that he would be the world champion and after realizing his dream, O’Malley made it clear his star is just beginning to rise.

“This is just the beginning of the Sugar era,” he said. “I’m running this until 2035.”

O'Malley is unbeaten in his last six fights (five knockouts) and told ESPN after the fight, "I can't tell if this is a dream or reality."

In the post-fight press conference, O'Malley said his movement was the key.

"I knew that I had to stay on my feet," he said. "He was a little overconfident I think of being able to take me down. I don't think he's ever seen someone who can spar and fight like me. I just knew I couldn't be taken down."

Sterling said in his press conference, he made one mistake too many, which is something O'Malley warned about pre-fight.

"I got so much hate for saying years ago I was going to be the champ," he said. "And I made that happen. You make one mistake with me and I'm going to find your chin and it's over."

Even though O'Malley essentially called his own shot in terms of becoming a UFC world champion, he said he understood the (betting) underdog status.

"I definitely exceeded my own expectations," he said. "If I didn't know me and didn't know the confidence I have, I would have bet against me too."

In terms of finally becoming world champion, O'Malley said it's a lifelong achievement and that the work he does, can get masked by his persona.

"It wasn't overnight. This has been 12 years," he said. "I started kick-boxing when I was 16 years old. I have dedicated my life to this sport. I know you see my hair and all the fun stuff, but I'm working and grinding and getting beat every single day so I can win."

"It's a moment I've been thinking about for a long time," he added. "You can go back to my interview on the contender series — I basically explained how my career was going to play out and here we are."