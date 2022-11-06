MISSOULA — Adam Peterman, who grew up in Missoula and attended Hellgate High School, won the Trail World Championships 80K men's pro race in Thailand on Saturday.
The course saw some of the world’s best battling it out in a jungle on a three-looped course taking in 4,807 meters (15,771 feet) of climbing and descending in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. Peterman was the favorite in his international debut after winning the Western States 100 earlier in the year, and he finished in 7 hours, 15 minutes, 53 seconds.
Nicolas Martin of France took second in 7:28:44. Peterman was also part of the United States three-man team that took first along with Eric LiPuma and Jeff Colt.
"What an honor to claim both the team and individual titles," Peterman expressed on Instagram.
"The combination of heat, humidity, massive climbs and steep dirt roads made this one extra tough ... The concensus was that was the least chill ultra any of us had ever done but totally worth it for the Stars and Stripes!"
Peterman, 26, ran for the Colorado Buffaloes in college. His high school career ended with a second-place individual finish at the State AA cross country meet running for Hellgate.
He had to manage nagging injuries that kept creeping up throughout college. The intensity of his workload kept him from staying healthy and he never finished higher than 89th at the NCAA national meet.
After college, he took a job with Runner’s Edge in Missoula — he is still with the company, working as a race director — and moonlighted as an assistant coach for Hellgate's cross country and track teams.
Peterman’s rise in professional trail running started with a win at the Speedgoat 50K in Utah, where he broke ultra-running legend Jim Walmlsey’s course record. His performance gave him the internal confidence that he had the potential to do well and, maybe, could push himself to even greater and tougher distances.
A win at the 2021 Moab Trail marathon, where he broke his own course record en route to his third win in a row in the race — he lowered his record each time out — gave him more confidence. Then last November a win at the JFK 50 mile in his longest race up until this past March, when he won the Chuckanut 50K in Bellingham, Washington, added even more momentum.
But he still wasn’t done.
He doubled the distance to 100K at the Canyons Endurance Runs ultra near Auburn, California, winning the whole thing in March to continue his meteoric rise through the trail and endurance running world.
Peterman’s win at the Canyons Endurance Run awarded him a golden ticket to the Western States Endurance Run, a 100-mile trek through the California Sierra Nevada Mountains starting June 25. He also won that event.
Peterman has always loved and kept his hometown of Missoula close to his heart. He preferred the trails of Mount Sentinel and the Bitterroot Valley as training grounds growing up, returned once his college career ended, and now as his pro career has sky rocketed.
He learned the tricks of the trade on the trails in Missoula and down in the Bitterroot Valley, getting his career started in 2009 with the Knights under head coach Anders Brooker and then-assistant coach Mike Foote — another Missoula-based pro runner who is sponsored by North Face.
Former Hellgate runner Ignatius Fitzgerald also competed. He finished 27th in the Junior Up/Down Mountain Men event. His team placed seventh.
—Former Missoulian sports writer Lance Hartzler contributed
