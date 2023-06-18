BILLINGS — Tickets remain for those who want to attend the Montana Football Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Individual tickets are $100 or table of 8 is $800. Tickets can be purchased at any Universal Athletic stores or by contacting Janet Schuh at 406-598-3297 or jlschuh26@hotmail.com.

The banquet will start at 6 p.m. Saturday with doors opening at 5 p.m. If those attending are there by 5 p.m., they will have a chance to get autographs and pose for pictures with members of the 2023 Hall of Fame class and past inductees who are in attendance said HOF chairman Rick Halmes.

Those who will be inducted into the Players category in 2023 are: Dallas Neil (Great Falls, University of Montana, NFL), Colt Anderson (Butte, Montana, NFL), Mike Person (Glendive, Montana State, NFL), Lynn Ahrens (Wolf Point, Eastern Montana College, NFL), and Al Wilson (Vancouver, British Columbia, MSU, CFL).

Dan Rambo (Libby, Carroll College, NFL and CFL executive) will be inducted in the Support category.