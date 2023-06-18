BILLINGS — Those wanting to attend the Speak Up Symposium on Mental Health that will be included for the first time during the Montana Football Hall of Fame weekend on Saturday need to RSVP by Wednesday afternoon.

If coaches and parents planning on bringing student-athletes to the symposium haven't registered yet, they can contact HOF chairman Rick Halmes at 406-208-8142.

The symposium, which is free of charge and includes meals as the Hall of Fame raised funds to pay for the program, begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Halmes said the topic of the symposium is student-athlete mental wellness and there will be six different speakers, including former NFL players Dane Fletcher and Tuff Harris. Halmes said other speakers are former Montana AD Jim O'Day, certified mental performance consultant Danny Desin, former Montana Lady Griz basketball player Malia Kipp, and Lucas Swensson, a recent high school graduate who will speak on how people should treat each other and communicate on a teenage level.

The symposium will conclude at 2 pm. on Saturday and Halmes said three continuing education credits are available for teachers and coaches. The target age for student-athletes attending is 10 through adults said Halmes.