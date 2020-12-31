MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate and Oregon State basketball standout Tres Tinkle was recently signed and then waived by the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association.
According to Raptorshq.com, the move allows the Raptors to make him a G League affiliate player for the Raptors 905 squad if he decides to sign a contract. The “affiliate rule” means he would not have to enter the G League draft pool and he could potentially be paid more than the average G League player.
The Raptorshq.com web site offered a candid and somewhat harsh scouting report on Tinkle, a 6-foot-7 forward. More than anything, it underlines just how tough it is to reach the NBA. The 24-year-old Tinkle was characterized as an "older rookie with subpar athleticism and an injury history."
Tinkle's best assets, according to the scouting report, are his 3-point shooting, versatility and basketball smarts. He was first team All-Pac 12 three years in a row, averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Tinkle is the son of former Montana Grizzly player and head coach Wayne Tinkle. Tres Tinkle inked a training camp deal with the Lakers in November after going undrafted but he never appeared in a game and was subsequently cut loose.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
