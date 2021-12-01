LAS VEGAS – No fewer than 12 cowboys and cowgirls with Montana connections will be competing at the National Finals Rodeo, which begins Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The NFR runs for 10 days, concluding on Dec. 11.
Following are the 12 with Montana connections:
• Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, bareback: Bennett, who qualified for the ninth time, has won 13 events this summer on the way to Las Vegas. He has career earnings of better than $1.5 million and ranked 24th in 2020, an off year for him.
• Clay Tryan, Billings, team roping (header): Tryan, who lives in Texas now, is a three-time world champion and 19-time qualifier. He has more than $2.7 million in earnings and placed 12th at the NFR last year in Arlington, Texas.
• Haven Meged, Miles City, tie-down roping: The 2019 world champion and three-time qualifier is back for another shot after finishing seventh in 2020. He has just under $400,000 in career earnings and won two all-around titles in the summer of 2021.
• Jesse Brown, Montana State, steer wrestling: The Bobcat alum and Baker City, Oregon, resident is making his second appearance at the NFR after finishing 15th a year ago. He won five buckles this summer and has more than $200,000 in career earnings.
• Richmond Champion, Stevensville, bareback: The native of Stephenville, Texas, returns for his seventh NFR appearance after finishing eighth in 2020 and fourth the previous year. His career earnings have topped $1.3 million.
• Parker Breding, Edgar, bull riding: After a two-year absence, Breding is back for his fourth go-around at the NFR. He won seven events over the summer and has $825,000 in career earnings.
• Chase Tryan, Helena, team roping (heeler): A Texas resident these days, Tryan is making his fifth consecutive NFR appearance and fifth overall after winning four events over the summer. With partner Brenten Hall, he won the fourth go-round last year. Tryan also finished sixth in 2018.
• Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, saddle bronc: Brooks will be making his fourth consecutive appearance after seven titles over the summer. He placed eighth in the world standings and third at the NFR last year. The MSU alum has career earnings of $565,000.
• Sage Newman, Melstone, saddle bronc: The 23-year-old cowboy will be making his debut on the big stage. Newman finished 97th in the world standings a year ago and has only $33,300 in career earnings, so he’s had a huge year with four buckles.
• Lisa Lockhart, Circle, barrel racing: The veteran resident of Oelrichs, South Dakota, is making her 15th NFR and will be seeking her third NFR Average title. Lockhart has more than $2.8 million in career earnings and is 14th in the current world standings.
• Shane Proctor, MSU, bull riding: The former Bobcat and Northwest College (Wyo.) star who lives in Grand Coulee, Washington, is making his seventh appearance. Proctor was the 2016 world champion and has $1.3 million in career earnings.
• Rugar Piva, Montana Western, bull riding: The Challis, Idaho, native earned his first berth with six championships over the summer. Piva has $239,802 in career earnings.
