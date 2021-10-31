LAS VEGAS — Adriano Salgado of Brazil was crowned the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour champion and reigning PBR World Finals event winner Boudreaux Campbell of Texas captured the Velocity Tour Finals event win Sunday afternoon here.
On the PBR Canadian tour over the weekend, Browning's Dakota Louis was fifth to earn 29 points and $524.75 at the Saskatoon (Saskatchewan) Classic. Louis scored rides of 84 and 87 points in his 2-for-3 performance.
With a 2-for-3 performance at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals at SouthPoint Arena & Equestrian Center Salgado earned the tour championship, punching his ticket to the first PBR World Finals of his career.
Salgado began the Velocity Tour Finals ranked No. 5 in the series standings, 33.5 points behind an injured No. 1 Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia) the PBR reported in a press release.
In addition to Salgado, five other contenders also earned a berth to the World Finals courtesy of their year-end rank in the Velocity Tour standings the release noted. Readying to make their career-first appearances at the World Finals, Lane Nobles (West, Texas), Grayson Cole (New Riggold, Pennsylvania), Leonardo Lima (Brazil), Dalton Rudman (Wellington, Utah) and Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez (Mexico) all qualified to compete Nov. 3-7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Campbell, the reigning World Finals event winner, claimed the Velocity Tour Finals event win.
Attempting to become just the second rider to win the World Finals in back-to-back seasons, Campbell will begin his quest with momentum having earned $24,346.67 and 83 world standings points for his victory the release stated.
