COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All available seats for the 2020 National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, were sold during a pre-sale for season ticket holders and the public on Friday.
The event will be Dec. 3-12. Originally the NFR was to be held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas, but the event was recently moved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a press release the PRCA noted that the Thomas & Mack Center was unable to accommodate an event with fans in person this year.
Tickets were sold in blocks of four so that families and close friends can sit together safely. Each block of four seats is arranged to retain physical distance for fans during the rodeo performances. Globe Life Field is also encouraging all guests to check the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes prior to the event the PRCA noted in a press release.
If the public health situation evolves, there may be additional tickets available. Globe Life Field is working closely with state and local health officials and has created a wait list for fans if additional tickets become available at www.texasrangers.com/NFR.
Fans who sign up for the wait list will be given first opportunity to buy any tickets that might be made available the PRCA noted in a release. Limited suite rentals at Globe Life Field are still available for each performance. For information and availability, fans should email specialevents@texasrangers.com or call 972-RANGERS.
