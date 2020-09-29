COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – ProRodeo Hall of Fame announcer Bob Tallman has been named the 2020 Legend of ProRodeo.
Tallman, born Oct. 25, 1947, in Winnemucca, Nevada, will be honored at the Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala on Nov. 30 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth according to a PRCA press release.
“I’ve been the host of the Legend of ProRodeo event three or four times, and I asked (ProRodeo Hall of Fame director) Kent Sturman, ‘Is there somebody older than me who might not be in good health that is more deserving?’” Tallman said in the PRCA release. “I have been so over awarded in 50 years, and in one week I got the call to work the (2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo), then I passed my real estate test and then I got a call from Kent Sturman. It was a Triple Crown week.
“I’m going to give the credit to the selection committees. I’m going to give the credit to the Lord. As long as I can be humble enough to accept by those who chose this and I can be an example for others who will receive it (Legend of ProRodeo) in the future and that I can walk the walk and talk the talk and set the example in receiving it for the younger people coming up in the world, I accept it.”
During a career that has spanned more than five decades, Tallman has announced more than 15,000 rodeo performances in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Tallman will work his record 26th NFR at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 3-12. Tallman was named the 2019 PRCA Announcer of the Year for the 10th time and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2004.
