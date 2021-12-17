BILLINGS — Sixty cowboys will be competing at the 26th annual Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Overall, there will be 20 attempted rides in each of the three featured events — bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding.
This year is the first time the money won at the event will count towards the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, as the invitational is sanctioned by the organization. There is a total purse of $75,000, which equates to $25,000 per event.
The organization behind the rodeo is the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, and the event raises funds for the group's community crisis fund.
“Every single dollar that is made at this rodeo, and every event Chase Hawks does, all proceeds go to our crisis fund, so we can provide grants to families in need in the Billings area,” Teddi Vogel, executive director for the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, said. “Every time they buy a ticket, or merchandise, it all goes straight to our crisis fund.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.