Arley Douglas isn't one to shy away from adventure — or a challenge, so when the opportunity to try saddle bronc riding came up last weekend, she wasn't going to pass it up.
One could even say she forced her way into it.
The Wyldman rodeo was in Boulder last weekend and Douglas, the daughter of one of the organizers, Cal Douglas, was supposed to compete in the Ironwoman, which is new a competition that combines barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.
Yet, Douglas had no interest in doing that. She had another idea entirely — bronc riding.
"It started out as a joke for that particular event," Douglas said. "We were at a rodeo meeting and they were talking about the bronc riding and I looked at my dad and said, 'that sounds like fun' and from then on, I kept it in the back of my mind."
Douglas was signed up for the Ironwoman, but was clear she wanted to do something else.
"I told my dad I didn't want to do the Ironwoman," she said. "I wanted to ride."
Douglas got her way and even though she wasn't practiced in saddle bronc riding, the freshman-to-be wound up making the finals and taking fourth place in her first pro rodeo in the event.
"I didn't have any practice for it specifically," she said. "And I still really can't believe that it happened. It was so exciting. It felt like a dream come true."
Of course, Douglas isn't new to the rodeo or riding and it's something that dates back to the age of four.
"I do it (rodeo) whenever it's in town," she said of rodeo. "On Thursday's, there is a barrel race and I always go to that. Then, whenever a rodeo comes to town, I want to be in it."
Being around horses is a passion of hers and it's one that was passed down from her family.
"My dad works around horses. He trains them," she said. "So I have been around horses for most of my life. It's just part of being in my family and it's really become second nature to me."
That familiarity is what gave Douglas the confidence to attempt saddle bronc riding. That and her willingness to try new things.
"It just seemed like something fun to do." she said. "I'm an adventurous person and I wanted to try it at least once."
While Douglas isn't a saddle bronc rider per se, she's not totally foreign to it. As a youth, she competed in mini bull riding and mini saddle bronc riding, even making it all the way to nationals when she was nine back in 2016.
"I've always thought that if you can do it," she said. "It doesn't matter who you are."
That spirit certainly helped Douglas this past weekend in the Wyldman Rodeo and she said she hopes this will encourage more girls to give saddle bronc riding a shot in the future.
"People telling me not to do it, just made me want to do it more," she said. "Hopefully, others will do it too, because as long as you can ride, it doesn't matter if you are a girl."
In addition to rodeo, Douglas and her family are also active in another sport that involves horses called skijoring, which entails a horseback rider pulling someone on skis.
Not surprisingly, Douglas has performed quite well in that sport too, even taking first place at the 2020 Montana Winter Fair in the youth division. She was first in riding beauty along with her teammate Russell Douglas and was part of a second-place team with Lewis Douglas.
"Skijoring is a really big thing in my family," she said. "I'm really involved in Skijoring America and Skijoring USA. My dad and I also have had 12 head (of horses)."
With her talents riding and her familiarity with horses, Douglas will be around a lot more rodeos and who knows, maybe more bronc riding will be in her future.
"Some people are afraid of rough stock," she said. "I thought it was fun and I want to do it again."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.