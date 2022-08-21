NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Austin Gamblers claimed the No. 1 position in the early Professional Bull Riders Team Series standings Sunday afternoon, compliments of their second consecutive event win in the newly-formed league.
As the only team to go a perfect 3-0 in game play inside Bridgestone Arena, the Gamblers were crowned the inaugural PBR Stampede Days event winners. Austin has now won six straight games.
Fresh off their event win last weekend in Anaheim, California, the Gamblers began the Music City event on Friday night with their fourth-consecutive game win, defeating the Arizona Ridge Riders by one ride score, 175.25-85.25.
On Saturday, the Gamblers then squared off against the Carolina Cowboys, who also entered the showdown having won on Friday night. The Gamblers again beat their opponent by one bull, winning their fifth-straight game in defeating the Cowboys 168.5-82.5.
In a Sunday afternoon showdown of titans, the then No. 2 Austin Gamblers took on the top-ranked Missouri Thunder for their final game, a matchup between the top-two teams in the league. With the Gamblers down a bull in the bottom of the fifth, two-time PBR world champion Jose Vitor Leme recorded another dramatic walk off-ride, and the Gamblers defeated the Thunder by a mere 1.75 points, 173.75-172, clinching the event win.
Leme extended his lead atop the MVP race. He now leads No. 2 Daylon Swearingen of the Carolina Cowboys by 269.75 points.
Final team standings for the Nashville stop: 1. Austin Gamblers, 3-0-0-7.5; 2. Kansas City Outlaws, 2-1-0-7.5; 3. Carolina Cowboys, 2-1-0-6; 4. Arizona Ridge Riders, 2-1-0-2; 5. Missouri Thunder, 1-2-0-5; 6. Ariat Texas Rattlers, 1-2-0-4; 7. Nashville Stampede, 1-2-0-3; 8. Oklahoma Freedom, 0-3-0-1.
Current team standings: 1. Austin Gamblers, 7-3-0-25.5; 2. Missouri Thunder, 7-3-0-17; 3. Arizona Ridge Riders, 6-4-0-12; 4. Carolina Cowboys, 5-5-0-30; 5. Kansas City Outlaws, 4-6-0-16.5; 6. Nashville Stampede, 3-7-0-15; 7. Ariat Texas Rattlers, 3-7-0-15; 8. Oklahoma Freedom, 3-7-0-13.
