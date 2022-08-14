ANAHEIM, Calif. — Propelled by the riding of their No. 1 draft pick Jose Vitor Leme, the Austin Gamblers posted a 2-0 record inside the Honda Center to win the Professional Bull Riders Team Series competition here over the weekend.

On Friday night, the Gamblers defeated the Nashville Stampede by one ride score, 175.25-86.75, and Saturday they edged the Kansas City Outlaws, 171.5-171.25. 

Leme, who contributed qualified rides both nights, is now 7 for 10 on the season and leads the league’s MVP race.

The Austin Gamblers (4-3) also overtook the Arizona Ridge Riders (4-3) for the No. 2 rank in the season standings. The Missouri Thunder (6-1) lead the standings.

The PBR Team Series will next travel to Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 19-21.

