DRUMMOND — Butch Friede is mighty excited about Sunday's rodeo in Drummond, and he's not the only one.
"I'm pretty darn sure it's the biggest day of the year in Drummond," said Friede, who serves as rodeo co-chairman with Ron Wetsch.
"We try to fill town as full as we can get it, and everybody has a good time. That's all I can ask for."
The action starts with slack at 9 a.m., followed by a parade down Main Street at 12:30 p.m. The Drummond Kiwanis PRCA Rodeo starts at 2 p.m. and the gates will be open at 1 p.m. if you want to avoid traffic.
"We have not quite a full section of barebacks, and we've got 15 saddle broncs, 11 bulls and a lot of roughstock," said Friede, who has been helping out with the event for close to three decades.
Two years ago, Drummond's annual Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event was feted with induction into the Montana Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. It was quite an honor and a long time coming for a showcase that has been around for 81 years.
That first one in 1942 was organized by a bunch of guys that hadn't gone off to World War II yet.
Cars and trucks formed the arena fence line on Main Street. In the first few years, the rodeo featured mostly local cowboys and trick ropers like Trixi McCormick of Ovando. Horses were raced on a nearby street.
Considering that Drummond's population is 288, it's quite impressive the town's one-day rodeo is going stronger than ever. Times change, organizers leave town or die off, sponsors go out of business, cable television and the internet come along ... How can an old-time rodeo compete with that?
By making each one better than the last with good stock.
The list of cowboys scheduled to compete Sunday afternoon includes western Montana's Beau Nordahl (Frenchtown) and Caden Fitzpatrick (Polson) in bull riding, Trevar McAllister (Ronan) in the barebacks, Tim Bagnell (Polson) and Matt Taylor Gutierrez (Arlee) in tie down roping, Judd Applegate of Deer Lodge in the saddle broncs and TJ Sigman of Dillon in steer wrestling.
Area cowgirls slated to compete Sunday afternoon include Amy Winter of Victor, Heather Dunning of Arlee, Lexi Bagnell of Polson and Barbie Lunman of Hamilton.
If you're a history buff, you might want to head to Granite County just for the nostalgia. Western Montana's longest-running pro rodeo in Drummond also happens to be one of the longest running in the state.
The event is the local Kiwanis Club's biggest moneymaker and is expected to draw more than 2,000 spectators, including summer tourists from other countries.
