MISSOULA — Like the small Montana town he grew up near, Dakota Louis has had his toughness put to the test this year.
With COVID-19 looming large, a lot of rodeos have been canceled and the 27-year-old cowboy is forced to make exceptionally long trips to chase a dream on the Professional Bull Riders circuit. He's not backing down or giving up, just like family and friends in and around East Glacier, who are enduring a shutdown this summer to avoid virus risks from Glacier National Park crowds.
"There's been a lot of mixed feelings about me continuing to go out here and travel and to jeopardize my health this summer," said Louis, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe. "But in a way this world needs more leadership in a way they see someone out there that's going to make it happen. Maybe it will inspire everybody in my hometown to continue to take that road and not live in fear. There is hope out there."
Louis had a breakthrough win last weekend, taking top honors in the PBR Bull Bash in Shipshewana, Indiana. This weekend he's down in southern Arkansas for another rodeo.
His determination is paying off.
"I hadn't won a PBR since 2018 and it sure felt good to get first, I tell you what" said Louis, who posted a score of 88 in the final round and collected $10,000. "We've been dang sure putting in the work and believing it was going to happen, just continuing to go to these events and try our best.
"Me and a few of my buddies had a little bet before the (Indiana) bull riding on who could have the most fun. That's all I did. I tried staying in the middle and enjoy it and have as much fun as I could."
Louis, who lists Browning as his hometown but actually grew up and lives on a ranch near East Glacier, takes a lot of pride in his roots. The people of Glacier County, they're all like a big family to him.
"Somebody is always rooting for someone they recognize or know," said Dakota, who won three Indian National Finals Rodeo championships before turning his undivided attention to the PBR. "To come from where I come from and go to places I get to go, I'm so thankful.
"The one word that puts it into perspective is blessed. A guy can only hope and wish he'd have so many people behind him. The Montana fans and the family that has always pushed us, it's something to be thankful for."
Like a lot of folks, Louis isn't where he wants to be this summer. He'd rather be competing closer to home and sitting closer to the top in the PBR standings. He needs to get into the top 35 to qualify for the PBR World Finals in late October.
The plan is to make 2020 memorable in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. And it all seems to be coming together for Louis.
"This is my time to show my stuff," he said.
Cheers to you, Dakota, for refusing to use a virus as an excuse. We only get so many years on this planet.
