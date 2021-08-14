MISSOULA — It's a blissful place where rural and urban Montana converge, creating an atmosphere unlike anything we see all year.
It wasn't just the weather that was exceptionally warm at the Western Montana Fair this week. It was the feeling sharing in all the smiles, laughter and cheers at the Missoula Stampede rodeo.
Deep down, we all just want to feel like Montanans, regardless of our roots. Feel like we're part of something special here. Maybe wear a cowboy hat or boots once in a while or just feel good about standing together for our national anthem before cheering on some brave cowboys and cowgirls.
Maybe, just maybe, we simply want to see in the eyes of our neighbors that we're all going to be alright. That this pandemic can't do a thing to dampen our spirits or stop us from gathering to share in a glorious sunset at the good ol' Western Montana Fair.
Rodeos come and go, but there was something different about River City's showcase event in 2021. Record crowds of close to 3,000 came out night after night.
The turnout for Wednesday's PRCA Xtreme bulls event was so large that it caught fairground officials off guard at first. They quickly remedied the situation and lines weren't quite so long for the Stampede on Thursday.
"People want to connect with each other, connect with Missoula and even connect with people who they don't necessarily have something in common with," fairgrounds director Emily Brock said. "It is by far, out of anywhere in Missoula, the best people watching that you'll see, year around. People miss that human connection. We missed each other."
For 15 years I've been covering the Stampede Rodeo, enjoying every bit of it. The cowboys and cowgirls are such a joy to connect with, humble and eager to extend a greeting.
But it is the enjoyment of the rodeo fans that gives this old sports editor the biggest smile. Moms and dads, grandpas and grandmas, teenagers and little tykes ... the cross section is unlike any other sporting event you see all year, including Griz football games.
Plans have been made to make the Stampede Rodeo experience even better down the road. In a few years, the arena will look different, with seating all the way around and closer to the action.
Then for those that can't get enough rodeo, an indoor arena is in the works. There won't be any roughstock in there, but there will be opportunities for winter barrel racing, roping and equestrian events.
Folks like to say western Montana is changing. Too many people and cars and whatever else is stuck in their craw.
I say it's only getting better.
