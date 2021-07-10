MISSOULA — Last year was a big one for the Drummond Kiwanis Rodeo — even though it was never held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event was feted with induction into the Montana Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. It was quite an honor and a long time coming for a showcase that has been around for 80 years.
That first one in 1942 was organized by a bunch of guys that hadn't gone off to World War II yet.
Cars and trucks formed the arena fenceline on Main Street. In the first few years, the rodeo featured mostly local cowboys and trick ropers like Trixi McCormick of Ovando. Horses were raced on a nearby street.
Considering that Drummond's population is 350, it's quite impressive the town's one-day rodeo is going stronger than ever. Times change, organizers leave town or die off, sponsors go out of business, cable television and the internet come along ... Geez, how can an old-time rodeo compete with that?
"By making each one better," rodeo co-chairman Butch Freide said ahead of Sunday's 80th annual Drummond showcase at 2 p.m. "That's what we're looking at.
"There's a couple things: One, have good ground. Two, have good stock. And three, we can't always afford to put in a bunch of added money, but we tried to stay where we're at. I'd like to see it go up, but up until a couple years ago it was tough enough just getting the $1,000 added money for each event."
That added money is enough to attract some must-see cowboys and cowgirls Sunday afternoon, even if it is over 90 degrees. Freide, who did a little roping himself years ago, says the hometown folks are "jacked" about the event, which includes slack at 9 a.m. and a parade at noon.
The list of competitors includes bull rider Payton Fitzpatrick of Polson, who sits at No. 2 in the Montana pro rodeo standings and won Northern Rodeo Association (NRA) year-end titles in 2018 and 2019. He'll have his hands full battling Caleb McMillan of Washington, who leads the Montana standings.
Then there's saddle bronc standout Tyler Turco, a member of the University of Montana rodeo team, and Brad and Brandon Yerian of Corvallis, who rank No. 1 in the NRA in team roping (header and heeler).
If you're a history buff, you'll head to Granite County just for the nostalgia. Western Montana's longest-running pro rodeo, the Drummond Kiwanis PRCA also happens to be one of the longest running in the state.
The event is the local Kiwanis Club's biggest moneymaker and is expected to draw more than 2,000 spectators, including summer tourists from other countries. Freide has been helping with the event for close to three decades but has never seen the place full to the brim.
Perhaps that will change Sunday at the Frank Ramberg-James Morse Rodeo Arena, which has been gussied up in anticipation of Drummond's 80th go-round.
Yee-haw.
