LAS VEGAS — Clay Tryan of Billings and partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, tied for second in team roping during round nine of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The 10-round NFR, presented by Teton Ridge, concludes Saturday.
Tryan, a three-time world champion header, and Corkill teamed for a time of 3.9 seconds, which was only a tenth of a second behind Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler for first place.
Tryan and Corkill each netted $20,053. Tryan now has earned $252,363.46 this season, second only to defending champion Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, with $280,548.87. Driggers and his partner Junior Nogueira had a 4.9 second-time on Friday, which was good for a tie for eighth-place.
Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown placed second in steer wrestling with a time of 3.7 seconds to earn $22,851. He was a tenth of a second behind Hunter Cure, who pocketed $28,914 for his 3.6-second run.
Brown, of Baker City, Oregon, is 10th in the standings with $152,078.87.
Timmy Sparing of Helena was sixth in steer wrestling Friday with a time of 4.2 seconds for $1,555. He remains 15th in the world standings. Helena’s Ty Erickson was 10th with a time of 4.5 seconds. The 2019 world titlist is fifth in the standings.
Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, tied for fourth in the bareback competition with a score of 85.5 points to earn $8,083. Reiner, who entered the NFR as the event leader in bareback, is now fourth in the standings with $215,429.21. Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, leads the bareback with $316,470.19.
Corvallis’ Caleb Bennett (11th in the world standings) had an 84 in bareback to place ninth.
Sage Newman of Melstone didn’t record a score in the saddle bronc competition and saw his lead shrink to $999.99 over Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, in the world standings. Lefty Holman is in third place, only $1,935.86 behind Newman.
Newman has earned $308,349.06 this season, Wright has collected $307,349.07, and Holman $306,413.20.
Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge (ninth in the world) was fourth in saddle bronc Friday with an 85.5 aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Kay’s Big Bay for $12,125.
Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, (14th in the world) was seventh with an 81.5 in saddle bronc. Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, (sixth in the world standings) was 11th with a 64.
Haven Meged of Miles City was sixth in tie-down roping on Friday with a time of 9.3 seconds. The 2019 world champion is eighth in the world standings.
In barrel racing, Lisa Lockhart tied for fifth with a time of 13.59 seconds to net $6,063. Lockhart, originally from Circle but now residing in Oelrichs, South Dakota, entered the night third in the average and fourth in the world standings.
NOTES: The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will host a NFR Calcutta and Watch Party on Saturday at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley. The event will benefit the MPRHWF scholarship program, which awards scholarships to Montana high school seniors who will participate in rodeo in college. The organization will be auctioning off teams of rodeo contestants for the 10th and final round of the NFR. There will be 15 teams, with each team containing one contestant from each event. Bidder registration will begin at 5 p.m., the auction will take place at 6 p.m., and the NFR will start at 6:45 p.m. Payouts will be distributed to the top four teams upon completion of the performance. There will also be door prizes throughout the evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.