COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana team ropers Clay Tryan and Chase Tryan will have their same partners from last year at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas.
Clay Tryan, a header from Billings, will team with Jake Long, a heeler from Coffeyville, Kansas. Last year the duo was 12th in the average at the NFR.
Chase Tryan, a heeler from Helena, will team with Brenten Hall, a header from Jay, Oklahoma. Tryan and Hall were 14th in the average at the NFR a year ago in Arlington, Texas.
Clay Tryan, a three-time world champion (2005, 2013-14), is fifth in the headers standings this year with $94,250.33 in earnings. Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, leads the headers standings with $147,515.78. Last year, Tryan finished in ninth place in the world standings with $140,540.
Chase Tryan is eighth in the heelers standings with winnings of $74,775.92. Junior Nogueira of Brazil leads the world standings with $133,715.50. Last year Tryan was 14th in the final heelers world standings with $90,145 in winnings.
Clay (42) and Chase (32) Tryan are cousins.
A press release from the PRCA on Monday noted that when team ropers qualify for the NFR, it’s not uncommon for them to have a new partner at the season finale because their previous partners didn’t finish in the top 15 in the world standings to qualify.
That’s the case this year for four cowboys.
Nine-time NFR qualifier Derrick Begay is teaming up with 12-time NFR cowboy Brady Minor.
The other duo joining forces in Vegas is Quinn Kesler, a three-time NFR qualifying header, and last year's fourth-place finisher in Arlington, Texas, Joseph Harrison.
According to the PRCA's news release, this year’s 15 team roping pairs at the NFR are slated to be: Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves; Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira; Erich Rogers/Paden Bray; Clay Smith/Jade Corkill; Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp; Clay Tryan/Jake Long; Tyler Wade/Trey Yates; Derrick Begay/Brady Minor; Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin; Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II; Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich; Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler; Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan; Clint Summers/Ross Ashford; Quinn Kesler/Joseph Harrison.
