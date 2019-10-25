KALISPELL — Kyle Callaway of Billings won the steer wrestling to take over first place in the year-end standings during the second performance of the Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women’s Rodeo Association Finals on Friday night at Majestic Valley Arena.
The 2019 NRA/NWRA Finals concludes with a 7 p.m. performance on Saturday. The event features the top 10 competitors in each event.
Callaway, the defending champion from Billings, won the second round with a time of 4.5 seconds. He also leads the average with 9.5 seconds on two runs.
There was also some shuffling in the team roping standings. Travis Tryan and Justin Viles won the round with a time of 4.8 seconds.
Brady Tryan and Sid Sporer were second with a time of 6.3 seconds. The money won lifted Sporer to first in the team roping heading standings, while former all-around champion Jack Graham became the new team roping heeler leader after placing fourth in the round with Sam Levine.
Graham also won the second round of tie-down roping.
Less than $750 separates the top four in the team roping heading standings.
Other second round winners were: J2 Bridges, bareback; Gerald Eash, saddle bronc; Tayla Moeykens, barrel racing; Drew Zipperian, breakaway roping.
There were no qualified rides for bull riding. Moeykens won with a time of 15.97 seconds, the only sub-16-second run of the Finals. Eash has pushed his season earnings to more than $12,000, the most for any competitor.
