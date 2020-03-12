BILLINGS — The Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast Gwinnett Invitational scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Duluth, Georgia, will be contested without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, though preparations for the upcoming Billings Invitational are going on as planned.
An email to 406mtsports.com from PBR personnel said that preparations for the Billings Unleash The Beast stop on April 17-19 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark "are proceeding as planned. The health and safety of our fans, riders, partners and employees remains a top priority, and as such we — alongside MetraPark Arena and local authorities — are closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation."
The email had a statement attributed to PBR CEO Sean Gleason that read, “As a result of decisions made by local authorities, the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia, set to host the PBR Unleash the Beast event is not open to public gatherings. PBR will be proceeding with the event in a closed environment with no fans in attendance."
The PBR said that all ticket buyers should visit pbr.com for information on the refund process for the Duluth event. CBS Sports Network will televise the event on Sunday night, and RidePass will stream all rounds on Saturday and Sunday.
