Billings Professional Bull Riders event canceled

BILLINGS — One of the most anticipated springtime events for many in eastern Montana has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The top-tier Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Billings Invitational set for April 17-19 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark was canceled Thursday.
An email sent to 406mtsports.com by the PBR said the decision was made "in light of U.S. and global health authority guidelines regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus).”
The email said the PBR “is exploring alternatives to broadcast the canceled competition via CBS, RidePass, and RidePass Pro FloRodeo from a venue closed to fans. Fans who purchased tickets will be able to receive a refund (less any applicable fees) from the original point of purchase. For fans who purchased tickets through the NILE (Northern International Livestock Exposition), refund information will be communicated via email. We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, competitors, partners and staff.”
The cancellation ends a streak of 24 consecutive stops for the PBR in the Magic City. The Billings stop, which routinely draws large crowds, is the longest-running PBR event.
“It’s disappointing,” MetraPark marketing and sales director Ray Massie said. “They are one of our major events on our calendar every year.”
Massie said the event couldn't be rescheduled because the unrelenting nature of the PBR schedule wouldn’t allow it. He did say the PBR is under contract to return to Metra next year (April 16-18).
It wasn’t the first major schedule change at Metra due to the coronavirus outbreak. Last week’s State A boys and girls basketball tournaments were called off after the semifinal round. The Cher concert, originally slated for April 26, is now set for Oct. 6. The Montana Open youth wrestling tourney was also scratched.
“Absolutely,” Massie said when asked if he is excited for next year’s PBR event. “We are looking forward to getting back to normal.”
Last year’s winner in Billings was Cody Teel. Past Billings winners are among some of the great names in bull riding history with Volborg’s Jess Lockwood (2016), Justin McBride (2005) and Tuff Hedeman (1996) among the former winners.
Lockwood, currently out of action for a reported six months with a hamstring injury that required surgery, is the reigning world champion and also was the world titlist in 2017.
The PBR’s run at Metra had to be altered another time, Massie said.
The 2010 Father’s Day tornado caused the 2011 PBR event to be moved to August. After the tornado damaged the Metra, tearing off the roof, it was repaired and refurbished and its official re-opening ceremony was the following Father's Day, although Metra did house three major shows before the official re-opening.
“Even during the tornado year, they found a way to make it happen,” Massie noted.
However, this time the PBR faces a slew of schedule changes.
In addition to the Billings cancellation, the PBR announced two other Unleash The Beast stops are canceled: In Sioux Falls, South Dakota (April 4-5), and Albuquerque, New Mexico (April 24-25).
A PBR release said a Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Bakersfield, California, April 4 was also canceled.
Other Velocity Tour stops are postponed. The new date for the event in Grand Forks, North Dakota, originally scheduled for April 18, will be announced in the coming weeks. A stop scheduled for April 25 in Wichita, Kansas, has been moved to Aug. 8.
