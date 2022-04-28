BILLINGS — All eyes in the Professional Bull Riders universe will be on Billings this weekend.
For the 27th straight year, which is the longest consecutive-years stop on the circuit’s schedule, the PBR will sanction an elite-series event in the Magic City.
The PBR Cooper Tires Invitational presented by Ariat is at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is the last regular-season Unleash The Beast event. The PBR World Finals are May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.
With the World Finals rapidly approaching, all 65 riders entered in Billings have a chance to qualify for the big dance and compete in Fort Worth.
The top 35 healthy and active riders in the standings will qualify for the World Finals, along with five wild cards that will be awarded at the end of the Velocity Tour Finals May 6-7 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
To say bull riders will be giving it their all in Billings is probably an understatement.
“For sure, it will definitely be a playoff atmosphere,” said PBR insider Justin Felisko, the senior writer and editor for PBR.com, in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “You are thinking kind of wild card weekend, right.
“The interesting thing as well, is any of the guys competing in Billings, as of now, there is a pathway for them to qualify for the World Finals.”
The three top-ranked riders in the world standings will all be in Billings in Joao Ricardo Vieira, Daylon Swearingen and Kaique Pacheco. Vieira leads Swearingen by 88.84 points and Pacheco by 120.50 points.
Vieira is hoping to become the oldest world champion in the PBR record books. The 37-year-old Brazilian is in search of his first world title. Adriano Moraes, who captured his third world championship in 2006 at age 36, is the oldest champion in PBR history.
Swearingen, 22, of Piffard, New York, is also hoping for his first title. Pacheco, 27, was the world titlist in 2018.
Montana’s Jess Lockwood, the 2017 and 2019 world champion, won’t be competing in Billings. Lockwood separated his left shoulder at the UTB event in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11.
Lockwood is still recovering from the left-shoulder injury and isn’t on pace to qualify for the World Finals. He may be cleared to return to competition during the summer and fall.
Another rider who will be sidelined for the Billings stop is two-time defending Billings and world champion Jose Vitor Leme, who has a right groin injury. Leme, who is fourth in the standings, is expected to compete at the World Finals.
While Lockwood won’t be climbing aboard the bucking bulls in Billings, there are cowboys with Montana ties who will be competing.
Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett, who is ranked 28th in the world, is entered, along with Browning’s Dakota Louis, who is ranked 39th. Former Montana State University bull rider Chase Dougherty is ranked 11th.
Louis is “on the bubble” of qualifying for the World Finals, Felisko said, so this weekend isn’t just a sentimental stop, but an important one as well.
Like Triplett, who is sixth in the Velocity Tour standings, Louis is in the hunt for the Velocity Tour world title. Louis is ranked eighth and 13.75 points behind Brandon Davis, the Velocity Tour leader.
“This weekend for Dakota is important for sure,” said Felisko. “He has had one of the better years in his career, but he still has some work to qualify for the World Finals.”
The bull power will also be on display in Billings. Ridin Solo, the second-ranked bull in the world, will be in the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday night and is matched with Eli Vastbinder, according to a daysheet on PBR.com.
“He’s really rank, explosive and difficult to ride,” Felisko said of Ridin Solo. “He’s unpredictable. He’s really developed a reputation as a bull that can be a tough challenge for his opponents.”
The third-ranked bull, Pookie Holler, is also entered in the 15/15 Bucking Battle and will be paired with Vieira.
Funnyman and Montana legend Flint Rasmussen — the exclusive arena entertainer for the PBR — is once again scheduled to entertain the crowd with his jokes, commentary, dancing and stories.
The format for the event is one that is different than normal for the Billings stop, but one the PBR has used before.
The traditional first round will be split over Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the top 15 healthy and active riders, plus another 25 cowboys will compete for a total of 40 attempted rides.
Saturday will be the conclusion of the first round with the 25 bull riders who didn’t compete on Friday getting their chance, totaling 65 attempts in the first round. After the conclusion of the first round on Saturday, the 15/15 Bucking Battle will be held. That features the top 15 healthy and active riders that competed on Friday.
All of the roughly 30 seeded riders in the event will qualify for round two on Sunday. Bull riders outside the top 35 will need a qualified ride in round one to qualify for the second round.
The top 12 riders after the two rounds will advance to the championship round Sunday.
“The good thing for the fans in this format, as confusing as it may seem, is they are seeing 65 of the best bull riders in the world over the three days of competition,” said Felisko.
“It should be a great event. We are happy to be in Billings. It is one of my favorites. The fan base knows what is at stake for the guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.