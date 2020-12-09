PUEBLO, Colo. — Due to COVID-19 local guidance and mandates, the previously announced Professional Bull Riders event at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in January has been rescheduled for May 14-16, 2021 according to PBR officials.
The three-day weekend will mark the 26th year that the PBR’s premier tour has held an event in the Magic City.
Ticket prices and further details for the May event will be announced in the coming weeks according to the PBR.
It was previously announced in October when the PBR released its 2021 schedule that the Billings stop would be Jan. 22-24 at First Interstate Arena.
The PBR also announced on Wednesday that the organization will return to its roots to start the 2021 season, staging its top Unleash The Beast tour in historic outdoor venues in longstanding rodeo communities across the Southern United States.
The PBR Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition will travel to markets in Arizona, Texas, Florida and Louisiana.
The new beginning to the 2021 PBR schedule is as follows with additional dates in March to be announced: Jan. 9-10 Tucson, Arizona; Jan. 16-17 Payson, Arizona; Jan. 23-24, Pecos, Texas; Jan. 30-31 Del Rio, Texas; Feb. 13-14, to be announced in Florida; Feb. 20-21 to be announced in Florida; Feb. 27-28 Longview, Texas; March 6-7 to be announced in Louisiana.
According to a news release, the PBR will implement the same protocols that enabled the sport to hold 20 safe and successful event weekends in the U.S. in 2020, 13 with fans in attendance, and crown a champion on schedule in November. The safety protocols include medically testing athletes and crew, social distancing, wearing facial masks, and capping arena capacity to separate fans.
At each iconic outdoor venue, a limited number of tickets will be made available per open-air performance. Tickets will be available at PBRtix.com.
“Bringing a retro presentation of PBR to iconic outdoor rodeo venues across the country furthers our commitment to putting safety first to keep our industry employed, helping open communities responsibly, and providing fans the sport they love in the most exciting ways,” said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason in the release. “We’re looking forward to getting back to our roots by bringing the top western sport to our fans in legendary rodeo arenas.”
The world’s leading bull riding organization plans to hold multi-performance events every weekend starting Jan. 9-10 and continue the open air tour before eventually returning to indoor venues as the latest health and safety guidelines may allow the PBR release noted.
Fans will be able to watch these PBR Unleash The Beast events on CBS and CBS Sports Network, with broadcast dates and times to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.