BILLINGS — Bob Mitchell doesn’t really have a secret as to why he’s competing so well on the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Tour this season.
The 19-year-old from Steelville, Missouri, leads the Rookie of the Year standings by 48.25 points over Clayton Sellars and 150.5 points over No. 3 Sam Woodall.
“I try not to think about much at all, just staying on,” Mitchell told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com about the moments before he climbs on a bull.
“I just stay focused and always say a prayer before I get on. When you start thinking, it never turns out very good at all.”
Mitchell was in Billings over the weekend, competing at the elite series Cooper Tires Invitational presented by Ariat at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. He had a career-high ride with 90.25 points aboard Top Shelf on Saturday in the 15/15 Bucking Battle.
Approximately one month ago, Mitchell said he injured his shoulder. However, now the shoulder “feels good and is not hurting me and I’m back feeling good,” he said.
The Cooper Tires Invitational is the final event of the regular season on the UTB Tour. The World Finals are set for May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas. On Sunday at Metra, Round 2 will be contested, as well as the championship round. The competition starts at 1:45 p.m.
Mitchell put things in perspective about a ROY title.
“I mean, you only have one shot at a win for Rookie of the Year,” he said. “To win it would be pretty special.”
At the age of 11, Mitchell started riding bulls. Mitchell said most of the males in his family were diesel mechanics, there was “nothing rodeo related,” with the exception being his brother-in-law.
“Once I saw him ride, I got hooked on it,” said Mitchell.
Growing up, Mitchell admired a pair of PBR world champions in J.B. Mauney (2013, 2015) and Cooper Davis (2016). He’s met Davis, but Mauney has been focusing on the PRCA.
“I always loved the way that Cooper rode,” he said. “I’ve talked to Cooper a lot. I’ve yet to meet J.B.”
Mitchell said keeping it simple has worked well for him. Overall, Mitchell is ranked 21st in the world standings, 616 points behind top-ranked Joao Ricardo Vieira.
“Stay on, that’s pretty much it. Keep my mind clear and body in shape and stay on,” he said.
Manoelito de Souza won the 15/15 Bucking Battle with a score of 93.5 and Mitchell finished second with his 90.25-point effort. Luciano de Castro was third with a 90.
Louis, Pacheco continue to share lead
At the conclusion of the Round 1, which was stretched over two days, Browning’s Dakota Louis and 2018 world champion Kaique Pacheco shared the lead, with each recording a ride of 88.5 points on Friday.
Josh Frost, making his elite series debut on Saturday, scored a ride of 87.5 points to move into the third spot. Colten Fritzlan, who also rode on Saturday, is fourth with an 87.
Mason Taylor, Lucas Divino and Alex Marcilio are tied for fifth with scores of 86.5.
Sellars is eighth with an 86 and Columbia Falls’ Matt Triplett is ninth with 85. De Castro is 10th with 84, Ky Hamilton 11th with an 83.75 and Cody Nance 12th at 78.25.
Frost, of Randlett, Utah, is second in the PRCA world bull riding standings.
Of the 12 qualified rides in the field of 65 riders, seven were on Friday and five on Saturday.
Louis earned 23 points in his bid to reach his second World Finals and Triplett netted 11 points as he aims to peak entering the World Finals.
The top two bull riders in the world standings, Joao Ricardo Vieira and Daylon Swearingen, did not record a score in the first round. Pacheco, ranked third also earned 23 points and is now within 97.5 points of Vieira.
Every seeded rider for the stop advances to Round 2 on Sunday, in addition to cowboys competing on injury exemptions or a Velocity Tour invite, along with any of the 35 other riders who recorded a score in the first round.
The top 12 riders in the aggregate after the second round will compete in the championship round on Sunday.
