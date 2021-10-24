BILLINGS — Bode Scott has had some good times at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
At this past summer’s MontanaFair Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA Rodeo, the 33-year-old Montana cowboy tied for fourth in steer wrestling with a time of 4.3 seconds and earned $1,498.
“I like competing here and usually have good luck at the Metra. … The Metra is pretty good to me,” Scott said prior to Friday’s NILE Stock Show & Rodeo PRCA stop.
And before Scott became a rodeo cowboy, he was a member of the Billings Skyview wrestling team.
In 2005, Scott wrestled to a fifth-place finish at 160 pounds at the State AA wrestling tournament at the Metra as the Falcons won the state title in Rich Malia’s first season as head coach. One year later at the Metra, as a senior for the Falcons, Scott was fifth at 171 pounds at the state tourney.
Scott said it had been a while since he had thought about winning the team state championship.
“No, not really, but right here in this same building,” he told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in the locker room area before the rodeo started at the Metra. “It was a good time. That ’05 team was special. We weren’t supposed to win it. It was Malia’s first year coaching. It was fun to pull it off. We outworked everyone that year.”
On Friday at the Metra, Scott didn’t have one of his best days as a competitor with a no time in both steer wrestling and tie-down roping, but that’s rodeo.
Scott said he usually competes in both events at rodeos. Occasionally he’ll also team rope.
“It’s not bad. I’m used to it. I do it at most rodeos,” he said. “We figure out the order and think ahead so you’re not scrambling when the second event starts.”
Scott said he lives in both Pryor and Custer as he works at a feedlot in Custer and a ranch in Pryor. Both are family-owned, he said.
“I’m not nearly as dedicated as I used to be,” Scott, who has been a PRCA member since 2009, said. “With the feedlot, I haven’t roped a calf since Pendleton."
“I still tried to go to quite a few, 25-30 rodeos, (this year). They were pretty much all Montana circuit rodeos. I don’t get out of Montana very often.”
Scott also is married and has children, so much of his time is also focused on his family.
On Oct. 30, Scott and his wife Cassie will celebrate six years of marriage.
The couple have two daughters, Sage (3) and Piper (1).
“I’m getting busier,” Scott noted. “I have two young girls and with the ranch and feedlot, it’s hard to practice.”
The family enjoys going to the various rodeos Scott participates in. Scott said Cassie encourages him to continue to rodeo and the family enjoy the “mini vacations” together.
“I take my wife and kids to every rodeo,” he said with a grin. “I wouldn’t go if they didn’t want to go. It’s not much fun without them.”
This year Scott is ranked seventh in the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit all-around standings with $11,007.16 in earnings. He is sixth in the tie-down roping standings with $6,482.71. The top 12 in the standings qualify for the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals to be held in Great Falls Jan. 13-15, 2022.
Competing at the Circuit Finals is one of the goals for Scott and other cowboys like him who mainly compete at rodeos in the Treasure State. With his many commitments, Scott doesn’t rodeo all over the country with the goal of reaching the National Finals Rodeo.
“There’s a lot of guys that rodeo and are very competitive and never go to the NFR,” Scott said. “It costs a lot and is a lot of dedication.”
Scott looks forward to the upcoming MPR Circuit Finals and more good times testing his skills, and more time with his family on those “mini vacations.”
“I like it. I’ve been there quite a few times,” he said. “For guys that rodeo locally, the Circuit Finals is the ultimate goal.”
