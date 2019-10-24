KALISPELL — Brady Tryan and Sid Sporer won the first round of team roping at the Northern Rodeo Association and Northern Women's Rodeo Association Finals Thursday night at Majestic Valley Arena.
The Finals, which determines the 2019 year-end champions, continue through Saturday. The top 10 in each event qualify.
Tryan and Sporer won with a time of 6.4 seconds. Sporer moved from third to first in the team roping heeling standings, while Tryan jumped from ninth to fourth. Jack Graham took over the team roping heading standings by placing second Thursday with partner Sam Levine.
Other first-round winners were: Kaleb Norstrom, bareback; Andrew Evjene, saddle bronc; Riley Barg, bull riding; Austin Anderson, steer wrestling; Hank Hollenbeck, tie-down roping; Lindsay Kruse, barrel racing; Ryland Lufkin, breakaway roping.
Gerald Eash of Trego placed second in saddle bronc riding and fourth in bull riding to push his all-around cowboy earnings to $11,351.
