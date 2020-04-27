GUTHRIE, Okla. — Brazil's Fabiano Vieira was a perfect 3 for 3 en route to capturing the Professional Bull Rider's Unleash The Beast stop here on Sunday.
Vieira won the circuit's first stop back since the PBR schedule was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-day stop was contested in a near empty arena without fans "in observation of strict health protocols" according to a PBR press release.
The stop in Oklahoma is the 11th Unleash The Beast stop this year.
Before the riders competed on Saturday in Oklahoma, it had been 41 days since PBR bull riders competed on tour. Among the stops canceled or postponed was the top-tier Billings Invitational, which would have been April 17-19 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Magic City performance, the longest-running PBR event, was canceled — ending a streak of 24 consecutive years for the PBR in Billings.
Vieira had rides of 87.25, 86 and 89.5 points for an aggregate score of 262.75 and 104 world standings points. Vieira claimed $11,000 for the win.
Colten Jesse of Konawa, Oklahoma, was second. He opened with a no-score, but followed with 87.25- and 90.25-point rides for an aggregate of 177.5.
Jose Vitor Leme, the world standings leader over Montana's Jess Lockwood, was third. Leme earned 52 world points and now has the largest standings lead of the season, 124.5 points, over Lockwood.
Leme has earned 668 points to 543.50 for Lockwood. Leme has earned $244,844.30 and Lockwood $210,144.99.
Lockwood, the defending world champ, missed the event while he recovers from a hamstring injury that required surgery.
Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett finished 12th with an 86.25-point ride in the second round and earned 7.5 world standings points. Triplett, with 180.5 points, is now 14th in the world standings and has earned $98,597.68 on the year.
Dakota Louis of Browning and Jake Lockwood of Volborg did not record a score.
