DEADWOOD, S.D. — Brazilian Kaique Pacheco won his fifth Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast title of the season on Sunday here.

Pacheco — ranked second in the world to countryman and defending world titlist Jose Vitor Leme, who missed the event with a right groin injury suffered in Newark, New Jersey, the week prior — punctuated his 3 for 3 weekend with a 91-point ride in the championship round. He earned $26,019.33 and 139.5 points and is now 726.5 points behind Leme in the world standings the PBR reported.

In the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday Brazil's Joao Ricardo Vieira covered Top Shelf for 90.75 points to win the special round. It was Vieira's seventh career 15/15 victory, which is the most in the circuit's history.

Matt Triplett, originally from Columbia Falls but now residing in South Dakota, did not post a score.

The PBR's next UTB stop is in San Antonio Oct. 2-3.

