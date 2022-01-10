BILLINGS — High-paying winter rodeos are on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association schedule this month with the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo and Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo both upcoming.
However, in the Treasure State the anticipated rodeo of the first month of 2022 is the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals Thursday through Saturday in Great Falls.
The action will start at 7 p.m. nightly at Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, commonly called Four Seasons Arena.
Billie Harms, a board member with the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit, said the top 12 money winners from the circuit in bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, and bull riding, qualified.
The year-end overall winner and average winner in each event from this weekend’s event qualify for the NFR Open July 13-16 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Previously the national event was titled the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo and it was held in Kissimmee, Florida, in April. Now the finale of the PRCA circuit system is titled the NFR Open, and it will be hosted by the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
According to a PRCA press release issued in late October, the NFR Open will feature two competitors in each event from each of the 12 circuits in the United States, plus Canada. The PRCA noted it will be “one of the highest-paying events in ProRodeo and will be a key ingredient for cowboys and cowgirls shooting to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.”
It is the first time breakaway roping will be featured at the MPRCF said Harms.
“Last year they added it to the NFR and there were a lot of circuit rodeos that added the WPRA breakaway this year,” she told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Just about all the circuits have added it this year for their finals.”
Leading the breakaway standings is Joey Williams of Volborg, who finished fifth overall at the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping in Las Vegas in December. Williams has totaled $16,614.95 in winnings on the Montana circuit. Sarah Verhelst of Pryor is second with $12,545.50.
“I had my daughter less than a year ago, so I never imagined I would have the chance to make the Finals this soon,” Williams said in a Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals press release. “I just felt honored to compete at that level with that group of women. Now that I’m home and back to real life, it feels like a dream!”
The first breakaway performance will be contested Friday at 9 a.m., and the division joins the nightly lineup later that evening and Saturday.
Competitors are excited to compete in this year’s MPRCF, which will award more than $170,000 in winnings according to a press release from the circuit. Winners will also receive custom saddles and trophy buckles from Montana Silversmiths.
Each day features a round of competition with payouts and then there is the average said Harms.
Several of this year’s MPRCF cowboys competed at the Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in December and told The Gazette they were anticipating riding in the Electric City.
“Winning the average (is the goal),” said bull rider Caleb McMillan of Soap Lake, Washington, who is third in the standings with $11,725.66 in earnings. “Then, everything else will kind of take care of itself.”
Fellow bull rider Wylee Hurst, of Rigby, Idaho, echoed McMillan. Hurst is ranked fourth with $11,372.10 won during the year. Cole Wagner of Valier leads the bull riding division with earnings of $23,607.28.
“I just want to go in and ride all three bulls and see where that puts me,” said Hurst. “Hopefully I have a chance for the Dodge finals. I’m just going to go bull for bull and hope for the best.”
Sage Newman competed at his first NFR in December. Newman, of Melstone, has totaled $5,136.80 in saddle bronc winnings on the circuit and is in fifth place. The MPRC leader in saddle bronc is Houston Brown of Miles City with $12,748.45.
“I want to be consistent and ride all three head there and win the average and make my way to the Ram Circuit Finals,” said Newman.
Over 40 rodeos make up the MPRC schedule, according to a press release from the organization. The season begins with the NILE in October and will run into September.
The all-around leader is Caden Camp of Belgrade with a total of $29,718. Camp will be competing in steer wrestling, team roping (header) and tie-down roping in Great Falls. Camp leads Caleb Berquist in the all-around. Berquist, of Bozeman, has won a total of $24,726.54. Berquist leads the tie-down roping with $21,986.94.
Several of the competitors competed at the NFR this past December.
“The most exciting thing is we have eight that are coming in from the NFR, of which Haven Meged (Miles City) was the reserve world champion in steer wrestling,” said Lori Cox, a media contact for the event. “So, that is really exciting. He’s had a stellar young career. Everyone loves Haven.”
To view the standings for each event, visit prorodeomontana.com .
