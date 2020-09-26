BILLINGS — Professional Bull Riders cowboy Dakota Louis is looking forward to the Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals.
The event, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, begins Monday at 5 p.m.
“I look forward to it every year,” said Louis. “I’ve been coming to the Wrangler Finals for some years now.”
Typically the event is a six-day stop, but for the first time this year’s version of the championships will run seven days at First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark.
According to Wrangler Team Roping Championships owner Dennis Tryan of Huntley, a day was added to help space out the contest in a social-distancing effort during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.
The competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. daily starting on Tuesday and run until approximately 9 p.m. most nights. The last day of the competition is Sunday, Oct. 4. It is a non-ticketed event, but spectators are welcome free of charge.
For Louis, it will be his second stop at the Metra in a matter of weeks as he placed seventh at the recent PBR Unleash The Beast Series Ariat Invitational that concluded Sept. 13.
Louis told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that he enjoys team roping and envisions a future in the sport when he retires from bull riding.
“Once I’m done pursuing my bull riding career, I’ll pursue a team roping career,” Louis, 28, said during an interview at the Ariat Invitational. “I feel at the level I team rope there is no reason I can’t win multiple world championships.
“I love team roping just as much as I love bull riding. I know bull riding is such a short career.”
Tryan is looking forward to watching Louis compete.
"He's a pretty good roper. He does really well," Tryan said. "Dakota's whole family, his dad and brother, rope. They come as a family and rope."
According to Tryan, it’s not common for roughstock cowboys to also participate in team roping events but there are cowboys who do it. He said retired bull rider Scott Breding of Edgar, a five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, usually competes at the Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals. Parker Breding, Scott’s son, is another PRCA bull rider who has competed at the team roping finale.
Tryan said one of the highlights of the weeklong team roping competition is Wednesday night. Teka Larson will sing the national anthem with opening ceremonies beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. The open roping division competition will begin at approximately 7 p.m. and should conclude by 11 p.m.
Normally, several professional ropers are entered in the open division. Tryan called Wednesday night’s competition, the “show day.”
“We are excited,” said Tryan, noting some of the ropers who will be competing on Wednesday have qualified for the NFR in the past.
For Tryan, roping is something the family can participate in together. Tryan’s wife, Pat Tryan, helps him run the Wrangler Team Roping Championships.
Tryan, a retired professional roper who was the first Montana team roper to compete at the NFR in 1984 according to the PRCA, also is looking forward to watch his children compete.
According to the PRCA, Clay, Travis and Brady Tryan set history by becoming the first set of three brothers to advance to the NFR in team roping in the same season in 2010. They are all entered in the Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals.
This year, Clay — a three-time PRCA world champion team roper — is seventh in the world team roping headers standings with winnings of $57,629.29.
Another son, Matt Prindle, is also entered in the competition and Tryan’s daughter, Taylor Tryan, also will be roping.
Overall, there are 10 different divisions of competition offered. Divisions are based on ability level and the competition will feature novice through professional ropers.
And while fans are welcome, social distancing should not be a problem at the spacious facilities as generally those who do watch the event are family or friends of the competitors.
“We start at 8:30 in the morning and we have all the divisions of roping,” Tryan said. “The professional ropers rope early on in the week and in midweek we are at the intermediate divisions. At the end of the week we are at the novice divisions. We have something for every level of roper from the professional roper to the novice roper.”
Overall, Tryan is looking forward to the 15th anniversary of the championships. Tryan said the MetraPark staff and county officials have been supportive of the event over the years and he was appreciative of that.
“It’s nice to have the finals where we are from in the Billings area,” he said. “It’s nice to be close to home and at the Metra.”
