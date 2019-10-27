RAPID CITY, S.D. — Browning's Dakota Louis placed fifth at the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center here Saturday.
Louis posted an 85-point score in the first round and also recorded a score of 85 in the championship round. He earned $840 and 15 world points.
Texas bull rider Taylor Toves notched a pair of 88-point rides to win the event and claim the top prize of $7,300.
Brazil's Jose Vitor Leme, the PBR world standings leader, bucked to scores of 87.5 and 84.5 to place third and gain 80 points.
Leme extended his lead over Volborg's Jess Lockwood to 496.66 points. Lockwood, ranked second, did not compete.
The PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals are Nov. 6-10 in Las Vegas.
It was the last stop of the regular season on the Velocity Tour. The Velocity Tour Finals are Nov. 2-3 in Las Vegas.
