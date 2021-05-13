BILLINGS — Dakota Louis is hoping to keep that winning feeling going.
And there would be no better venue for the Montana cowboy to earn a second consecutive victory than “one of his favorite events” of the year — the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour stop at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Louis, a 28-year-old Browning bull rider, was victorious his last time out, capturing the Ridin’ with Mason Lowe Invitational Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division event last weekend in Cassville, Missouri.
Recording two scores of 86 points, Louis topped the field in the memorial tribute to Lowe, a Missouri native who passed away on Jan. 15, 2019 after sustaining injuries at a PBR event at the Denver Coliseum.
Louis told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that he was honored to compete at the memorial event honoring Lowe.
“I’ve been placing and I knew if I just kept the pedal down and kept working hard that sooner or later I would come out first. I was happy to win that event,” Louis said. “It was even more special because of it was in memorial to a good friend of mine that I rode in the PBR with.
“It was definitely an awesome event. To come out on top was the icing on the cake. To do this with all of our good friends and doing what we do in his name. It was a big fundraiser and raising over $20,000 to give back to St. Jude Children’s Hospital was outstanding.”
Now, Louis hopes the event serves as a springboard into the premier series stop, the Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, at the Metra Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first round Friday begins at 7:45 p.m.
For the year, Louis is ranked 47th in the world standings with earnings of $8,813.94. In his PBR career, the likeable Louis has totaled $156,000 in earnings.
“I feel like I have been riding pretty good lately,” Louis said. “To win one right before Billings gives me that much more confidence rolling into the weekend.
“I just plan on doing what I have been the last couple of weeks and that is taking care of business and riding my bulls. That is all I can do is go out each and every time and try my absolute best. The bull power is going to be there. Billings is definitely one if you ride all your bulls, you come out on top.”
Last year at the Metra, Louis advanced to the championship round and placed seventh. He had scores of 86.50 and 84.75 points in the first two rounds.
“Last year was my best finish at the Billings event and this year I’ll try my best to win it,” Louis said. “I’m feeling good mentally and physically. We’ll go in there and let the good times roll.”
Louis — a Northern Cheyenne tribal member, who is also of Blackfeet descent — qualified for the PBR World Finals last year for the first time in his three years of competing full-time in the league.
The 2011 graduate of Browning High School tied for fifth in the opening round of the World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Overall, he tied for 19th at the event and finished the year ranked 38th, earning $52,437.23.
This weekend, Louis hopes to earn the event win in Billings, but he also has long-term goals of capturing the world championship and World Finals.
“My first goal is to win first every time I nod my head,” Louis said.
“For me the little goals are every day to make myself better. Every day I can better myself. The first day I start off with a 90 and the next day I get a 91. … You reach the goals by achieving the smaller goals and at each event wanting to win first.”
For Louis, there would be no better place to extend his winning streak than at the Metra.
