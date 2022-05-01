BILLINGS — Mission accomplished.
Dakota Louis came to Billings ranked 39th and on the bubble of making the Professional Bull Riders World Finals May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.
But, prior to the three-day Unleash The Beast Cooper Tires Invitational beginning on Friday night at MetraPark the Northern Cheyenne tribal member who is also of Blackfeet descent had it in his mind that he was going to win the event.
“I’m looking to win first,” Louis told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Friday just prior to the competition starting. “I didn’t come for anything else but to win this event. For me, it is one of my goals to win this event. It was an emotional event for me as a junior.
“I’ve yet to win a UTB. This would be the perfect one if I could get the first win.”
Entering Sunday, the Browning cowboy was the co-leader with World No. 3 Kaique Pacheco after each had a score of 88.5 in the opening round on Friday.
On Sunday, Louis grabbed the early second-round lead with an 85.75 point score to net an aggregate of 174.25.
Louis earned the right to draft first in the bull draft as he was the leading rider entering the finals. He selected Trail of Tears. As the leader, Louis was the last rider out of the chutes in the championship round.
He needed a ride, but he didn’t need just any ride. Louis needed a score of at least 89.75 to win as Lucas Divino had three rides, including a 92 in the championship round, for an aggregate of 263.75.
On his first attempt, Louis was awarded a re-ride. With the drama and suspense mounting, and supported by a very loud home-state crowd, Louis answered the call. The 2011 Browning High School graduate rode to a score of 91 points for the event victory as the decibel level of the cheering fans likely shook cobwebs from the catwalk.
“It was a lifelong goal,” said Louis, 29, of winning the Metra event. “To achieve that and be able to do it here with my family is an unreal feeling. I’ve been wanting to do it a long time.”
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.