Louis had a score of 88.5 points to tie with 2018 world champion Kaique Pacheco for the first-round lead. Mason Taylor and Lucas Divino each had an 86.5 to share third place and Clayton Sellars was fifth with an 86.
Luciano De Castro was sixth with an 84 and Ky Hamilton seventh with an 83.75.
Overall, there were 40 riders entered on Friday for the first half of the first round. The first round will conclude on Saturday with another 25 riders. Then the 15/15 Bucking Battle will be held. The action starts at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
“I’m looking to win first,” Louis told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I didn’t come for anything else but to win this event. For me, it is one of my goals to win this event. It was an emotional event for me as a junior.
“I’ve yet to win a UTB. This would be the perfect one if I could get the first win.”
On Saturday, Louis will compete in Grand Forks, North Dakota, at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Boot Barn Grand Forks Chute Out.
After he competes in the one-day Velocity Tour regular-season finale in Grand Forks, Louis will turn around and come back to Billings to compete in the second round on Sunday. He also aims to make the championship round in Billings later Sunday afternoon.
Louis is already qualified for the Velocity Tour Finals May 6-7 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also hoping to finish among the top 35 healthy and active riders in the world standings and qualify for the PBR World Finals May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Along with the top 35 in the world standings, five wild cards will be awarded to the World Finals via the Velocity Tour Finals.
“There is a couple different reasons,” Louis, who was ranked 39th in the world standings and eighth in the Velocity Tour rankings, said of his double dip weekend. “For the extra points and where I am at in the Velocity Tour. I have a shot to win the title. There is a $50,000 bonus to the Velocity winner. I’m very capable of winning there.
“I might as well take advantage.”
Louis explained that he has a driver to help him and a couple buddies make the 667-mile trip — an approximately 10-hour drive — to Grand Forks. The plan is to leave early Saturday morning and be at the Alerus Center in time for the 6 p.m. Mountain time start. The group will then turn around and be back in Billings in time for the 1:45 p.m. start on Sunday.
According to a story by Justin Felisko on PBR.com, 21 cowboys are competing in both events.
“In a way for us, it works out perfect,” said Louis. “It’s the last week of the year and the last two events.”
“For sure I see myself being there,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the year and second to that is to win the World Finals. That is definitely a goal of mine.”
For Louis, part of the fun of this year has been sharing the sport with his 4-year-old son Hayze. Hayze couldn’t be in Billings this weekend, but he’s been at several events Louis has rode bulls at.
“My son has gotten to an age where he can travel with me and go to the places and see what I do,” Louis said. “It is awesome. It has opened my eyes to take a step back and open your eyes and be thankful for what is going on in the moment.”
Hayze enjoys the events and at a Touring Pro Division stop in Clovis, California, earlier this month even rode a sheep during a sheep riding event for youth.
“He loves it all,” said Louis with a laugh. “He’s the biggest fan of this sport and thinks he’s entered. He brings his bull bag and tells everyone his bull and the bull he’s on and what his score will be. A lot of the guys pump him up even more and he has fun with it.”
For Louis, this weekend has the potential to be a special moment during his career, and every moment he spends with his son at a bull riding is one he’ll cherish forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.