JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Browning's Dakota Louis placed eighth at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Bad Boy Mowers Invitational here on Sunday.
Louis began the event with a score of 82 on Saturday and had an 84.25 on Sunday to advance to the championship round field of 12 where he didn't post a successful ride. Louis earned 23 points in the world standings and is now ranked 42nd.
Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett tied for 14th in his return to the UTB series with a first-round score of 85.75 and earned 11.5 points. Triplett, 29, made his return after he was out of action for the last four premier series invitationals with a right groin strain. Triplett did compete in the Ridin' with Mason Lowe PBR Touring Pro event on May 8, that was won by Louis.
Cooper Davis, the 2016 PBR world champion, was 3-for-3, including a championship-round ride of 91.75 points aboard Mike's Motive, to earn the victory. Davis, who didn't compete in Billings the previous weekend due to a left-thigh strain, also won the elite series event that concluded on May 2 in Omaha, Nebraska. The PBR reported the win in Florida was his 11th career UTB victory.
Kaique Pacheco also regained the lead in the world standings over defending champion and back-to-back Billings winner Jose Vitor Leme. Pacheco finished fourth, while Leme failed to post a score. Davis is third in the championship chase.
Jess Lockwood missed the event with a separated pelvis.
